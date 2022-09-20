Mississippi State football dropped to 2-1 with a 31-16 loss to the LSU Tigers on the road Saturday.

The Bulldogs showed a need for improvement in all three phases of the game, lacking the consistency head coach Mike Leach has harped on last season and this season.

“I thought all three sides buckled at key times,” Leach said in his Monday press conference. “I think that the other guy had something to do with it, too. LSU’s a good team and has good players.”

The Bulldogs will get a break from SEC play as they prepare to face Bowling Green in Starkville on Saturday, Sept. 24. While Leach explicitly said that he doesn't view this game particularly as a break and has stressed the importance of never playing down to or underestimating an opponent throughout his career, this should serve as a get-right game for the Bulldogs before they return to in-conference competition against Texas A&M on Oct. 1.

