West Virginia Transfer Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Montre Miller is the newest member of the Mississippi State roster. The Bulldogs' biggest area of need in the spring transfer portal window was the secondary.
Miller has a wealth of playing experience. He originally signed with Kent State out of West Wood High School in 2018.
The 2021 season was a breakout year for Miller as he collected 47 tackles, eight pass deflections, and a career-high four interceptions. He followed that season up with another solid year in 2022, finishing the season with 52 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections.
Miller would then enter the portal after five seasons playing for the Flashes, and he would sign with West Virginia. However, his tenure for the Mountaineers was cut short due to a season-ending injury. He saw action in their season opener against Penn State, where he racked up three tackles.
The Blythewood, South Carolina, native is a solid addition to the MSU secondary, which needed some help. Miller will bring a lot of experience and, at the very least, provide depth for the group.
He chose Mississippi State over offers from UAB, UCONN, and Notre Dame.