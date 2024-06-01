Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Virginia
The Bulldogs look to advance to the regional finals.
Top of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Jordan snags a line drive, one down.
Kohler throws to Hines, two down.
Cijntje gets a strikeout to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Larry flies out to left field, one down.
Mershon chops a single into center field.
Jordan strikes out, two down. Mershon steals second.
Hines flies out to center field for the third out.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
2B Amani Larry
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
LF Bryce Chance
3B Logan Kohler
DH Aaron Downs
C Johnny Long
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O’Ferrall
DH Ethan Anderson
RF Casey Saucke
1B Henry Ford
C Jacob Ference
LF Harrison Didawick
2B Henry Godbout
3B Eric Becker
CF Bobby Whalen
SP Evan Blanco
