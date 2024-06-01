Cowbell Corner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Virginia

The Bulldogs look to advance to the regional finals.

Jacob Bain

Jurrangelo Cijntje
Jurrangelo Cijntje / Mississippi State Athletics

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Jordan snags a line drive, one down.

Kohler throws to Hines, two down.

Cijntje gets a strikeout to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 1st

Larry flies out to left field, one down.

Mershon chops a single into center field.

Jordan strikes out, two down. Mershon steals second.

Hines flies out to center field for the third out.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

2B Amani Larry

SS David Mershon

RF Dakota Jordan

1B Hunter Hines

CF Connor Hujsak

LF Bryce Chance

3B Logan Kohler  

DH Aaron Downs

C Johnny Long

SP Jurrangelo Cijntje

Virginia Starting Lineup

SS Griff O’Ferrall

DH Ethan Anderson

RF Casey Saucke

1B Henry Ford

C Jacob Ference

LF Harrison Didawick

2B Henry Godbout

3B Eric Becker

CF Bobby Whalen

SP Evan Blanco

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.