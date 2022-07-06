Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Ranks Among SEC's Best in Adjusted Completion Percentage

Will Rogers posted the SEC's third-highest adjusted completion percentage since 2014 last season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers ranks among the best SEC quarterbacks in recent history with his incredibly accurate passing skills.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers posted an adjusted completion percentage of 81.4 percent during the 2021 season. That's the third-best mark for an SEC quarterback since 2014 -- former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished with an adjusted completion percentage of 84.2 percent during the shortened 2020 season, and LSU legend Joe Burrow finished 2019 at 81.9 percent. 

An adjusted completion percentage takes a quarterback's typical completion percentage and factors in occurrences such as wide receiver drops and balls batted down at the line of scrimmage. Rogers finished last season with a standard completion percentage of 73.9 percent. His total could have been up to eight points higher if things would have gone a bit better on the receiving end of his throws. 

The rankings also foreshadow what could be in store for Rogers in the coming years. Burrow was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after leading LSU to a national championship victory. Most recently, he played a major role in helping the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals reach the Super Bowl. 

Jones has also had a spectacular start to his NFL career. After being selected by New England with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he became the Patriots' starting quarterback. He even received the league's Offensive Rookie of the Month award after finishing the month of November with four wins and posting impressive numbers along the way. 

Rogers has the chance to join Burrow and Jones as a solid NFL quarterback with an incredible accuracy, and the sky is the limit if he continues to improve this season. It will be hard to top a completion percentage as high as the one he finished 2021 with, but if he does, it will give him another chance to write his name in the history books.

