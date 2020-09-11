SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Austin Williams discusses how Mississippi State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid and more

Joel Coleman

When it comes to the process of learning new head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Mississippi State junior receiver Austin Williams says that the ball is flying everywhere. It's of course all just a precursor to what's likely to come in game action with Leach's pass-happy style.

Earlier this week, Williams met with reporters via Zoom to discuss how State's receiving group is coming along with learning Leach's offense. Watch above to get Williams' thoughts on how things are going for one of the most critical units on the 2020 MSU roster.

