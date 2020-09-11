WATCH: Austin Williams discusses how Mississippi State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid and more

When it comes to the process of learning new head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Mississippi State junior receiver Austin Williams says that the ball is flying everywhere. It's of course all just a precursor to what's likely to come in game action with Leach's pass-happy style.

Earlier this week, Williams met with reporters via Zoom to discuss how State's receiving group is coming along with learning Leach's offense. Watch above to get Williams' thoughts on how things are going for one of the most critical units on the 2020 MSU roster.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

Outside SI All-American's Top 25, here are positives & concerns for Mississippi State football's recruiting class

Keep it tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for further coverage of Mississippi State football training camp in the days ahead. To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.