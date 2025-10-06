Missouri Soccer Holds Firm Defensively Against Alabama: The Buzz
Missouri soccer continues its losing streak as the team progresses into late-season SEC play. Missouri hosted Alabama on Sunday in hopes of breaking its four-game losing streak.
Alabama started the game off with an early shot on goal for a point in the fifth minute. The Crimson Tide then turned around to score another goal in the sixth minute to hold the Tigers 2-0 through the end of the first half.
To start the second half, Missouri goalkeeper Kate Phillips worked hard to block two shots on goal by Alabama, keeping the Crimson Tide from extending their lead. The Tigers held strong defensively, preventing Alabama from scoring for 44 minutes. However, Alabama broke through in the 87th minute to secure the win.
Despite the loss, Missouri recorded its highest number of shots on goal in the past five games, with five attempts. The Tigers now stand at 4-8 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.
The Tigers will look to bounce back when they travel to Nashville on Friday, October 10, to play No. 24 Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on the SEC Network+.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
- Volleyball: Missouri 3, Arkansas 0
Saturday's Scores
- Softball: Kansas 3, Missouri 0
Sunday's Scores
- Softball:
- Volleyball: Oklahoma 3, Missouri 2
- Women's Soccer: Alabama 3, Missouri 0
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Women's Golf at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Showdown, Lawrence, Kansas, Live Results
Did you notice?
- Class of 2027 LHP/OF Jase Wilkinson from South Greenfield, Missouri, committed to Missouri baseball this weekend. Wilkinson has a Perfect Game grade of nine. On September 16, Prep Baseball Missouri had Wilkinson ranked in the Top 5 of the 2027 uncommitted group of pitchers.
- Three-star 2026 offensive tackle Jared Doughty announced his commitment to Alabama, as reported by Rivals On3. The 6'6, 300-pound senior was a target for the Tigers, but had his eyes on Georgia, Ohio State, and Auburn.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I've never seen anybody with his athletic ability. I think he may be the best football player in the game, at any position. And I'm not saying that to cause controversy, just as a description. He can throw a football 80 or 100 yards.- Dan Fouts on Kellen Winslow
On this day in Mizzou history...
Oct. 6, 1990: In one of the most famous games in college football history, an officiating mistake gave No. 2 Colorado an extra down during the final seconds, which it used to score the game-winning touchdown for the 33-31 victory at Memorial Stadium. Mizzou struggled after the “Fifth Down Game” while the Buffaloes went on to claim a share of the national title.
Oct. 6, 2007: No. 17 Mizzou crushed No. 25 Nebraska for its most lopsided victory in the series since 1947, 41-6. Chase Daniel had 473 all-purpose yards (seven shy of Brad Smith’s program record set against the Cornhuskers in 2005). Attendance was a modern-day program record, 70,049.
