Missouri Projected 2024 Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz realizes that each year brings along a new set of challenges. Even with returning production, each group of players is going to create a different dynamic and results year in and year out.
There's always a new set of surprises that arise during fall camp, but here's how Missouri On SI predicts the Missouri football depth chart will pan out for the 2024 season.
Quarterback
1. Brady Cook
2, Drew Pyne
3, Harold Blood Jr.
4. Aidan Glover
The starting job is now firmly in the hands of Brady Cook. Behind him is two transfers, including an experienced starter in Drew Pyne, and incoming freshman Aidan Glover, a three-star prospect. Backup Sam Horn will miss the entirety of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Running Backs
1. Marcus Carroll
2, Nate Noel
3, T
4. Jamal Roberts
5. Kewan Lacy
6. Chris Kreh, Anthony Favrow, Bryce Jackson
The effort to replace Cody Schrader will be spearheaded by Georgia State transfer Marcus Caroll and Applachian State transfer Nate Noel. Four-star prospect Kewan Lacy could also see some involvement as a true freshman. Each of the top five could realistically contribute from scrimmage while the final three will likely exclusively play special teams if they see the field.
Wide Receivers
X-WR: Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson, Courtney Crutchfield
Y-WR: Luther Burden III, Mehki Miller, Daniel Blood
Z-WR: Mookie Cooper, Joshua Manning, James Madison
Coach Eli Drinkwitz called the Missouri wide receiver room one of the best in the nation, which he has good reason to believe. Luther Burden III is one of the biggest stars in college football, Theo Wease Jr. is a reliable deep threat and the future is bright with the potential of Marquis Johnson, Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison.
Tight Ends
1. Brett Norfleet
2, Tyler Stephens
3, Jordon Harris
4. Whit Hafer
5. Jude James
6. Tucker Miller, Adam Molitor
Norfleet was a breakout star for Missouri in 2023, earning All-SEC Freshman honors. His two-way ability as a blocker and a receiver will keep him on the field most of the time. Stephens and Harris are two veterans who contribute as blockers while Whit Hafer and Jude James are two incoming freshman from the St. Louis area who could see limited playing time this season.
Offensive Line
LT: Marcus Bryant, Cayden Green, Brandon Soils
LG: Cayden Green, Cam'Ron Johnson, Logan Reichert
C: Connor Tollison, Drake Heismeyer
RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Tristan Wilson
RT: Armand Membou, Mitchell Walters
The offensive line was one of the most improved position groups for Missouri from 2022 and 2023. The Tigers did lose multiple starters in Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado along with depth piece Marcellus Johnson. But the transfer additions of Cayden Green and Marcus Bryant rebolstered the left side of the line.
Defensive Line
End: Zion Young, Eddie Kelly, Williams Nwaneri, Joe Moore, Sterling Webb
Defensive Tackle: Kristian Williams, Chris McClellan, Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall
Linebackers
The linebackers will likely be one of the position groups with slightly different responsibilities under new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. Most noticably with the new joker position, a hybrid of a defensive end and linebacker, requiring the athleticism that Johnny Walker posseses. At middle linebacker, the losses of Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper are significant but veteran Chuck Hicks will replace their leadership along with experienced transfers Corey Flagg Jr. and Khalil Jacobs.
Joker:
1. Johnny Walker Jr.
2. Darris Smith
Weakside linebacker:
1. Tristan Newsom
2, Jeramiah Beasley
3, Brayshawn Littlejohn
Middle linebacker:
1. Chuck Hicks
2. Corey Flagg Jr.
3. Khalil Jacobs
4. Brian Huff
5. Nicholas Rodriguez
Cornerbacks
The Missouri cornerback room suffered significant losses with Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine both being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Clemson transfer Torianno Pride Jr. adds some much needed experience along with junior Dreyden Norwood. Marcus Clarke also performed well in 2023 when injury forced him into the lineup.
1. Dreyden Norwood / Torianno Pride Jr.
2. Marcus Clarke / Shamar McNeil
3. Nicholas Deloach / Ja'Marion Wayne
Safeties
Batoon's main area of expertise is the safety position. He's coached defensive backs for over half of his 34 year coaching career. During spring practices, he emphasized that the group needs to a better job of communicating on the back end. Joseph Charlestoon will be the leader of the room, playing alongside Marvin Burks, a promising rising sophomore.
STAR: Daylan Carnell, Sidney Williams
Free Safety: Joseph Charleston, Tre'Vez Johnson, Trajen Greco, Caleb Flagg
Strong Safety: Marvin Burks, Philip Roche
Specialists
Blake Craig will have the hefty task of replacing Harrison Mevis. The redshirt freshman was the No. 2 rated kicker in the Class of 2023 by Kohl's Kicking Camps. At punter, Luke Bauer returns after splitting duties with Riley Williams last season.
Punter:
1. Luke Bauer
2. Orion Philips
Kicker:
1. Blake Craig
2. Nick Quadrini
3. Will Safris
Long snapper:
1. Brett Le Blanc
2. Jack Kautz
