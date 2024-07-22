Mizzou Central

Missouri Projected 2024 Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

Predicting how the Missouri football depth chart will turn out for the 2024 season.

Joseph Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Missouri offensive linemen run a drill during the first preseason practice Monday at the Kadlec Practice Fields. 20220801 049a Mu Football Practice Ds
Missouri offensive linemen run a drill during the first preseason practice Monday at the Kadlec Practice Fields. 20220801 049a Mu Football Practice Ds / Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune /
In this story:

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz realizes that each year brings along a new set of challenges. Even with returning production, each group of players is going to create a different dynamic and results year in and year out.

There's always a new set of surprises that arise during fall camp, but here's how Missouri On SI predicts the Missouri football depth chart will pan out for the 2024 season.

Quarterback

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook adjusts his helmet
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook adjusts his helmet before a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY

1. Brady Cook
2, Drew Pyne
3, Harold Blood Jr.
4. Aidan Glover

The starting job is now firmly in the hands of Brady Cook. Behind him is two transfers, including an experienced starter in Drew Pyne, and incoming freshman Aidan Glover, a three-star prospect. Backup Sam Horn will miss the entirety of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Running Backs

Marcus Carroll (23) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium
Oct 19, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

1. Marcus Carroll
2, Nate Noel
3, T
4. Jamal Roberts
5. Kewan Lacy
6. Chris Kreh, Anthony Favrow, Bryce Jackson

The effort to replace Cody Schrader will be spearheaded by Georgia State transfer Marcus Caroll and Applachian State transfer Nate Noel. Four-star prospect Kewan Lacy could also see some involvement as a true freshman. Each of the top five could realistically contribute from scrimmage while the final three will likely exclusively play special teams if they see the field.

Wide Receivers

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates after a play against the LSU Tigers
Oct 7, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates after a play against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

X-WR: Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson, Courtney Crutchfield
Y-WR: Luther Burden III, Mehki Miller, Daniel Blood
Z-WR: Mookie Cooper, Joshua Manning, James Madison

Coach Eli Drinkwitz called the Missouri wide receiver room one of the best in the nation, which he has good reason to believe. Luther Burden III is one of the biggest stars in college football, Theo Wease Jr. is a reliable deep threat and the future is bright with the potential of Marquis Johnson, Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison.

Tight Ends

Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) catches a pass against the Florida Gators
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) catches a pass against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1. Brett Norfleet
2, Tyler Stephens
3, Jordon Harris
4. Whit Hafer
5. Jude James
6. Tucker Miller, Adam Molitor

Norfleet was a breakout star for Missouri in 2023, earning All-SEC Freshman honors. His two-way ability as a blocker and a receiver will keep him on the field most of the time. Stephens and Harris are two veterans who contribute as blockers while Whit Hafer and Jude James are two incoming freshman from the St. Louis area who could see limited playing time this season.

Offensive Line

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Connor Tollison (55) lines up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Connor Tollison (55) lines up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LT: Marcus Bryant, Cayden Green, Brandon Soils

LG: Cayden Green, Cam'Ron Johnson, Logan Reichert

C: Connor Tollison, Drake Heismeyer

RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Tristan Wilson

RT: Armand Membou, Mitchell Walters

The offensive line was one of the most improved position groups for Missouri from 2022 and 2023. The Tigers did lose multiple starters in Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado along with depth piece Marcellus Johnson. But the transfer additions of Cayden Green and Marcus Bryant rebolstered the left side of the line.

Defensive Line

ennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) pitches the ball as he is hit by Kristian Wiliams.
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) pitches the ball as he is hit by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Kristian Williams (5) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

End: Zion Young, Eddie Kelly, Williams Nwaneri, Joe Moore, Sterling Webb

Defensive Tackle: Kristian Williams, Chris McClellan, Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall

Linebackers

The linebackers will likely be one of the position groups with slightly different responsibilities under new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. Most noticably with the new joker position, a hybrid of a defensive end and linebacker, requiring the athleticism that Johnny Walker posseses. At middle linebacker, the losses of Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper are significant but veteran Chuck Hicks will replace their leadership along with experienced transfers Corey Flagg Jr. and Khalil Jacobs.

Chuck Hicks (30) celebrating after recovering a Tennessee fumble during an NCAA college football game
Missouri linebacker Chuck Hicks (30) celebrating after recovering a Tennessee fumble during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Columbia, MO. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Joker:

1. Johnny Walker Jr.
2. Darris Smith

Weakside linebacker:

1. Tristan Newsom
2, Jeramiah Beasley
3, Brayshawn Littlejohn

Middle linebacker:

1. Chuck Hicks
2. Corey Flagg Jr.
3. Khalil Jacobs
4. Brian Huff
5. Nicholas Rodriguez

Cornerbacks

Missouri Tigers defensive back Marcus Clarke (19) reacts after catching an interception against the Memphis Tigers
Sep 23, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Marcus Clarke (19) reacts after catching an interception against the Memphis Tigers in the fourth quarter at The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri cornerback room suffered significant losses with Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine both being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Clemson transfer Torianno Pride Jr. adds some much needed experience along with junior Dreyden Norwood. Marcus Clarke also performed well in 2023 when injury forced him into the lineup.

1. Dreyden Norwood / Torianno Pride Jr.
2. Marcus Clarke / Shamar McNeil
3. Nicholas Deloach / Ja'Marion Wayne

Safeties

Missouri Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Batoon's main area of expertise is the safety position. He's coached defensive backs for over half of his 34 year coaching career. During spring practices, he emphasized that the group needs to a better job of communicating on the back end. Joseph Charlestoon will be the leader of the room, playing alongside Marvin Burks, a promising rising sophomore.

STAR: Daylan Carnell, Sidney Williams

Free Safety: Joseph Charleston, Tre'Vez Johnson, Trajen Greco, Caleb Flagg

Strong Safety: Marvin Burks, Philip Roche

Specialists

Blake Craig will have the hefty task of replacing Harrison Mevis. The redshirt freshman was the No. 2 rated kicker in the Class of 2023 by Kohl's Kicking Camps. At punter, Luke Bauer returns after splitting duties with Riley Williams last season.

Punter:
1. Luke Bauer
2. Orion Philips

Kicker:
1. Blake Craig
2. Nick Quadrini
3. Will Safris

Long snapper:
1. Brett Le Blanc
2. Jack Kautz

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Quarterback

Where the Media Predicts Missouri Football to Finish in SEC

Brady Cook Carries 2023 Confidence Into a New Season With High Expectations

Published
Joseph Van Zummeren

JOSEPH VAN ZUMMEREN

Michael Stamps

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/Football