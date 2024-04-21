Missouri Baseball Rebounds from a Run-Rule with a 8-7 Win
By the end of the first inning, Missouri had already scored more runs than their game the night before.
LSU made a strong attempt to come back in the ninth inning, putting up three runs, but Missouri shut them down to take the 8-7 win.
Missouri's first runner didn't come from a hit. Sophomore left fielder Brock Daniels was hit-by-pitch to start the game and then brought home on senior third baseball Trevor Austin's ground-rule double. Junior catcher Jedier Hernandez hit a single that bounced off of the pitcher and then off of the shortstops glove, forcing an error that allowed Austin to cross the plate.
Another run came across in the third inning. Sophomore right fielder Jackson Beaman put up a double that was followed with a single from Daniels that pushed Beaman across home.
MU's real damage wasn't done until the fifth inning. Missouri put up four runs in the inning. It started with a walk of sophomore designated hitter Jackson Lovich and then Austin's second double of the day, this one not a ground-rule, to bring him home. Another walk, this time it was Hernandez, was followed by yet another double. Graduate second baseman Matt Garcia earned Missouri's third double of the day to bring Austin home. Junior first baseman Danny Corona pushed the final two runs of the inning across with an RBI single.
Missouri 's junior starter Javyn Pimental pitched an easy 1-2-3 inning to start the game, but ran into traffic in the second inning. LSU put their first runner across following a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI single to bring the run home. The visitors then loaded the bases, but Pimental was able to pitch through it to keep Missouri ahead.
Pimental had less trouble in the next innings. After the inning in which he loaded the bases and allowed a run, he held LSU to just one hit and one walk. Overall in his five innings, Pimental just gave up the one run on two hits and struck out four.
To continue the pitching performance of Pimental, fifth-year Carter Rustad took the mound in the sixth inning. He only ended up helping LSU scratch back into the game. Rustad gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced, but then recovered with a 1-2-3 next inning. He then gave up another home run in the top of the eighth with a two-run shot over the wall in right center.
Other than the two home runs, Rustad pitched fairly well. He pitched four innings with four strikeouts and one walk. The negative of his outing was the four runs on six hits. He gave up back-to-back one-out doubles to bring a runner home in the top of the ninth.
Daniels continued his offensive tirade. After the two-run shot in the top of the eighth, Daniels took back half of the runs given up with a homer of his own in the bottom half of the inning. He put up two RBIs with two hits and crossed home twice.
Graduate pitcher Ryan Magdic came in to close the game with two outs to go. He became the second pitcher of the game to give up a home run to the first batter he faced, this one being another two-run shot to bring the score within one run.
But Missouri was able to hold on for the win.
Missouri's record improves to 18-22 on the season and 6-11 in SEC play, while LSU drops to 24-16 and 4-13 in SEC. The Tigers return to the field for game three at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 21.