Tigers P Spencer Miles Drafted No. 136 Overall by San Francisco Giants

Miles is the first Tiger off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Missouri Tigers program is a program that is on an upward trend, as they continue to make their way back to being contenders in the SEC.

The Tigers were almost there in 2022, finishing with a 28-23 record and falling one game shy of clinching a spot in the SEC Tournament. However, their NCAA Tournament drought would continue.

However, despite failing to reach either the NCAA or SEC tournament, the Tigers sported talent at different positions across their roster.

Pitcher Spencer Miles was among those talented players on the roster, which led to the San Francisco Giants drafting him in the fourth round with their No. 136 overall pick.

Miles finished the 2022 season with a 5-5 record in 13 starts, ending his season with a 6.20 ERA. He would strike out 67 batters while only issuing 23 walks in 69 2/3 innings of work for the Tigers.

His numbers might jump off the page at you as overly impressive, especially the 6.20 ERA, but judging a pitcher by their ERA is never the best idea. Miles led the Tigers in both starts and innings pitched, showcasing an ability to last into games consistently.

The Giants see that in Miles and believe he can be a reliable pitcher in their system. Now all that's left is for him to go out there and show that despite his numbers not looking the prettiest on paper that he is capable of being a professional pitcher.

