Trio of Tigers Headline SEC Media Days for Missouri

Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire will join Eliah Drinkwitz at SEC Media Days.

As the college football offseason marches on, we approach the start of SEC Media Days from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. There will be no shortage of topics to talk about this year, from petty feuds between coaches to the ever-present conference realignment rumors

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, looking to continue the upward trend of the Missouri Tigers' program, will speak on July 18 at 1:45 p.m. central, the first day of the four days of SEC Media Days that run from July 18-July 21. 

Joining Drinkwitz will be three Tiger players: receiver Barrett Banister, safety Martez Manuel and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire. 

Banister returns for his final season as a Tiger, looking to not only help them take the next step but to lay a foundation for the coming seasons under Drinkwitz. His 2021 stats don't jump off the page at you, as he totaled under 300 receiving yards on the season, but his leadership and locker room presence are invaluable for the Tigers. 

Manuel will help anchor the Tigers' secondary from the safety position, and has become a key member of the Missouri defense over the last couple of seasons. In 2021 he racked up 77 total tackles and three pass deflections, showing an ability to cover all areas of the field. 

McGuire is a force to be reckoned with along the defensive line, helping to solidify Missouri's front seven. If McGuire can match his 2021 production, which saw him total 55 total tackles, including six sacks, then the Missouri defense could be sneakily good in 2022. 

