How Mizzou's 3 2026 Commits Performed in Mizzou Arena Debut

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A day before Missouri basketball plays in a historic rivalry against Kansas, the future of the program took their future home court.



All three of Missouri’s commits in the class of 2026 — Toni Bryant, Aidan Chronister and Jason Crowe Jr. — made their Mizzou Arena debuts in the Norm Stewart Classic Saturday night.

Chronister’s team at The New School, took down Bryant’s squad at Zephyrhills Christian Academy in a 52-48 victory.



Chronister’s shooting ability was on full display, recording 25 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist. Chronister used his height to create space on 3-point shots and also to pose a mismatch defensively. Chronister was cold on 3-point shots early, but found his groove, finishing 5-for-12 on his shots from the perimeter.

Chronister was rated as the second-best prospect in the state of Arkansas in the class, according to 247Sports' rankings.



"Young man that I truly believe is is going to be a great basketball player for us," head coach Dennis Gates said of Chronister in a press conference. "Had a long-lasting relationship with him, his family, being able to understand his needs and his development."

Chronister’s shot from the wing was reminiscent of what two Tigers he’s looked up to, Caleb Grill and Jacob Crews, have done for Gates. Both Grill and Crews developed other parts of their skillsets to help out Missouri in other ways, something Chronister also hopes to do.



“At Mizzou, I'm gonna be a shooter and be like Caleb Grill and Jacob Crews, but I can do a lot more,” Chronister said. “I'm definitely a glue guy. I can do anything for Dennis Gates.”

Grill and his family were even a resource for Chronister in the recruiting process.



“I talked to him about his position and how his development went,” Chronister said of Grill.

Bryant didn’t fill up the stat sheet as much, but had an impressive defensive performance, grabbing nine defensive rebounds and three more boards offensively. He also scored 12 points and recorded three blocks.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward is rated as the 21st-best prospect in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. What stood out about Missouri and Gates though was the fact that the coaching staff was there for the Florida prospect before the national attention picked up.



"I think what made me want to sign here was just coach Gates, the relationship we had since ninth grade when not too many guys were on me," Bryant said. "I feel like he was one of the first people to show love, and one of the most consistent."

Bryant was able to spend time visiting with the current roster before the team traveled to Kansas City. Gates uses the perspective of his current roster when it comes to recruiting.



"The one thing that I look at is how they fit with our culture, how they fit with our guys, and it's been seamless," Gates said of the recruiting process. "If our guys (current players) came at some point in time and said coach, he's not a good fit, I wouldn't sign any kid, but we don't cast a wide net when it comes down to focusing on kids. We may have a lot of offers, but when it comes down to building a relationship, we key in and key in on the specifics."

Crowe is the crown jewel of the class, being the program's second-highest rated commit ever. He scored the most points out of any of the future Tigers, notching 41 points in a 85-69 loss. He also grabbed four rebounds and created two assists.

Crowe's father, Jason Crowe Sr., was vital in the recruiting process, with Gates being a coaching intern on the Los Angeles Clippers when Crowe Sr. was trying out for the team. The two also have similar connections with Gates going to college at California and Crowe Sr. being a California native.



"It played a big role," Crowe Jr. said of his father's relationship with Gates. "Obviously, they clicked very well"

Crowe was the first commitment of the class, choosing the Tigers in July. Once Chronister and Bryant committed, the three have started building relationships.



“After I find out they committed, the relationship has grown," Crowe said. "I definitely try to talk to them when I get the chance."

Sitting court side to watch all three of the players was Gates and the rest of the Missouri coaching staff. Being able to land the three top-100 recruits was a win for the program, but it will be up to the coaching staff to turn that potential into production that could take the program to another level once the three return to Mizzou Arena next year.

