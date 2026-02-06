How to Watch Mizzou Basketball on the Road Against South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers are done with their bye week and ready for a test against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is an excellent opportunity for the Tigers to pick up a third victory in the last four games while in pursuit of an NCAA tournament bid.



South Carolina has struggled in SEC play and the Tigers have a realistic chance to earn a sixth conference win, though it's on the road. The Gamecocks have only won two SEC games and have finished multiple games losing in a blowout. Despite that, it's not a game Dennis Gates or the Tigers can take lightly.



"Lamont Paris has done a great job there," Gates said on Thursday. "They've had battles, they've done things in home court against some teams, and they are a well-coached team with a great roster. We got our hands full, and we got to go out and give our very best."

Missouri is coming off another thrilling win, this time over Mississippi State. Despite leading for a majority of the 40 minutes on the court, the Bulldogs stormed back to make things competitive. Closing out this game, if they are in the lead, will likely be a focus for the Tigers if that is the case.

Here's all the streaming and radio information for Missouri's upcoming matchup with South Carolina.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against South Carolina

Who: Missouri (15-7, 5-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-12, 2-8 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 7, noon

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 385, Mississippi State - 386

Series: Missouri leads 10-9.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had another game go down to the wire against Mississippi State, walking away with an 84-79 victory. Mark Mitchell led the Tigers with 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks lost a fourth straight SEC game against Texas in 84-75 fashion. Guard Meechie Johnson scored 35 points on 12-for-21 shooting in the process.

Last Meeting: Feb. 25, 2025 - The Tiger blew out South Carolina at home 101-71. Missouri couldn't stop now-NBA player Collin Murray-Boyles, but the trio of Caleb Grill, Anthony Robinson II and Mark Mitchell took over for a dominant win.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.5 on 53.7 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.9 turnovers)

South Carolina Stat Leaders

Points: Meechie Johnson (16.5 on 43.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Mike Sharavjamts 5.4)

Assists: Meechie Johnson (4.3 with 2.1 turnovers)

Read more Missouri Tigers News: