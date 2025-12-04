How to Watch Mizzou's Border War Showdown with Kansas

Arguably, Missouri's biggest non-conference opponent is just around the corner, taking on the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks in Kansas City, Missouri. The Tigers are still looking for a big win this season and have the chance to do so against their border state rival on a neutral court.

The Tigers are coming off a brutal loss on the road to Notre Dame, a game they had very chance to win. Missouri failed to take advantage of some key opportunities and led at multiple points throughout the game.



Senior forward Mark Mitchell led the way in scoring for the Tigers with 26 points, followed by wing Jacob Crews with 22. As a team, the Tigers shot poorly from the perimeter at 29%, while also getting out-rebounded 33-31.



Kansas has played an absolute gauntlet of a schedule, nearly the complete opposite of Missouri's. The three losses the Jayhawks have recorded so far have come against North Carolina, Duke and, most recently, UConn.



Against the Huskies, a 61-56 loss was headlined by a poor perimeter shooting night and also losing the rebounding battle. Led by Melvin Council Jr. with 12 points and sophomore big man Flory Bidunga with 11, Kansas struggled to put the ball in the hoop./



The Jayhawks have some youth and inexperience currently in their rotation. They're an uber-talented team, especially if star freshman guard Darryn Peterson is active, but they lack some veteran experience that they've had in previous years.

That being said, there's been plenty of moments throughout the season where Missouri has looked vulnerable. Notre Dame is the glaring example, but an early-season battle with Southeast Missouri State and some late-game struggles against Prairie View A&M showed that the Tigers are capable of making bad mistakes.



Here's all the streaming and listening information for Missouri's rivalry matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

How to Watch: Missouri against Kansas in Kansas City

Who: Missouri (8-1) against No. 21 Kansas (6-3)

What: Missouri's ninth game of the season and the Border War showdown.



When: Sunday, Dec. 7 at noon

Where: T-Mobile Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

SiriusXM: Online (Missouri), Channel 198 (Notre Dame)

Series: Kansas leads 96-175.

Last meeting - Dec 8, 2024: The Tigers pulled off an improbable upset over the No. 1 team in the country at Mizzou Arena, winning 76-67. Tamar Bates led the way in the scoring department, going for 29 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

