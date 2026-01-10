Live Blog of Mizzou's Road Battle at Ole Miss

Missouri is looking to extend its program record of the most consecutive wins to begin SEC play to three straight on Saturday evening, with the Tigers traveling to play Ole Miss.

The Tigers' 2-0 start to conference play has been one of the biggest surprises to the conference season. Missouri ended non-conference play with an embarissing, 91-48 loss to then-No. 20 Illinois, but has started SEC play by earning upset victories over both Florida and Kentucky.

The turnaround has been aided by the return of two key players from injury, with forward Trent Pierce and guard Jayden Stone both making their returns at the start of the conference schedule after both missed significant time during non-conference play.

Ole Miss, however, has struggled to start the year. The Rebels have had close losses, while also suffering a 16-point loss at Oklahoma to begin the conference slate.

Follow this blog for live updates and analysis for Saturday evening's game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Availability Reports

Missouri

Forward Jevon Porter will miss a fourth straight game due to a leg injury that he suffered in practice leading up to the Tigers' game against Illinois. He was averaging 6.2 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists before his injury.

Ole Miss

No players listed.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Ole Miss

Who: Missouri (12-3, 2-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

What: Missouri's second SEC road game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m.

Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Ole Miss - 374, Missouri - 390

Series: Ole Miss leads 9-17

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first ever win at Rupp Arena, taking a thrilling, 73-68 victory over Kentucky. Missouri trailed late, but went on a 15-2 scoring run in the final minutes. Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 21 points while Jayden Stone added 20.

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Rebels made for a close finish against No. 15 Arkansas, losing 94-87 after trailing by 16 points with 7:35 remaining. Ole Miss was out-rebounded 37 to 27. Ole Miss currently sits at 15th in the conference in rebound differential per game.

