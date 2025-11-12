Mizzou Central

Live Updates from Early Signing Day for Mizzou Basketball

Check out the latest for Tigers' basketball as the early signing period is officially open.

Mason Woods

Nov 27, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
With Early Signing Day finally here, the Missouri Tigers are in a position where the stakes may be just a bit higher than they are elsewhere across the country.

Dennis Gates and the Mizzou staff have compiled one of the nation's top ranked recruiting classes up to this point, landing commitments from three players, all of which are extremely highly touted talents.

After a somewhat disappointing haul in the 2025 class, landing just two commitments, both of which were ranked outside the top 150 prospects in the nation, Gates and the Tigers' staff needed to reset on the recruiting trail in a major way.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Cleveland State head coach has been strong in terms on recruiting since taking over in 2022 after the firing of Cuonzo Martin. His first class saw the Tigers add three commitments and finish among the top-40 in the nation.

2023 saw Mizzou take a slight step up on the recruiting trail, landing four commits and finishing as the No. 27 team in the nation, according to 247sports' composite ranking, but Gates' best year, up to now, has been 2024.

The Tigers' added five players, four of which were 4-Star prospects, and ended that year with a top five class for the first time since landing 5-Stars Michael and Jontay Porter in 2017.

Now, the fourth year head coach is on the verge of his best offseason yet, and could also be looking at a very strong 2025 season. Missouri was picked by the media to finish seventh in the SEC this season, but a seventh place finish in arguably the strongest conference in the nation could likely net the Tigers' a somewhat favorable draw in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year saw Missouri earn the six seed in the West, but fall in the opening round to an eleventh seeded Drake, who ultimately fell themselves to Final Four bound Texas Tech. Through three games so far this season, while they have all been quad four wins, the Tigers have averaged 94 points per contest, and have held opponents to an average of just 73 points.

Though it is still quite early, Missouri looks to potentially have an improved team from last year, and could make a run in a very strong SEC.

Stay tuned throughout the day to keep track of each of the Tigers' latest 2026 signees as the early signing period is now officially open through November 19.

