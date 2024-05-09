Missouri Guard Sean East II Headed to NBA G League Elite Camp
The NBA G League announced that Missouri guard Sean East II will attend the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp.
The NBA G League Elite Camp will take place on May 11-12 in Chicago, and is meant to showcase the skills of NBA Draft prospects in front of NBA and G League scouts, coaches, and executives. Select players will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, taking place the week of May 12-19.
East was among 45 players invited to the camp on May 5 and now he's headed to Chicago for an exciting weekend.
East was one of the few bright spots in Mizzou's rough season as he ranked fifth in the SEC with 17.6 points per game and seventh with 4.0 assists per game. His 17.6 points are the most by a Tiger in 10 seasons, while also becoming just the sixth player in school history to average at least 15 points and four assists.
The 24-year-old was awarded the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while increasing his scoring average by 10.3 points from 2022-23, which was the highest jump in the conference.
East's efforts earned him a spot on the 2024 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Reese's Division I All-Star Game last month, as he finished second on his team in points and rebounds with 13 and seven respectively, but tallied a game-high six assists.
Below is the list of players expected to join East at the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp:
Armstrong, Mark (Villanova)
Armstrong, Taran (California Baptist/Cairns)
Bal, Adama (Santa Clara)
Brooks, Jr., Keion (Washington)
Burden, Terrell (Kennesaw State)
Carlson, Branden (Utah)
Clayton Jr., Walter (Florida)
Crawford, Isaiah (Louisiana Tech)
Cui, Yongxi (Guangzhou (China))
Daniels, Clarence (New Hampshire)
Darlan, Thierry (G League Ignite)
Dual, Garwey (Providence)
East II, Sean (Missouri)
Edwards, Jesse (West Virginia)
Ellis, Boogie (USC)
Enaruna, Tristan (Cleveland State)
Estrada, Aaron (Alabama)
Flanigan, Allen (Mississippi)
Freeman, Enrique (Akron)
Hinson, Blake (Pittsburgh)
House, Jaelen (New Mexico)
Jones, Isaac (Washington State)
Kaluma, Arthur (Kansas State)
Lanier, Chaz (North Florida)
LeDee, Jaedon (San Diego State)
Lee, Xaivian (Princeton)
Lewis, Jalen (Overtime Elite)
Lewis, Malique (Mexico City Capitanes)
Love, Caleb (Arizona)
Miller, Baba (Florida State)
Miller, Emanuel (TCU)
Mintz, Judah (Syracuse)
Murrell, Matthew (Mississippi)
Ndongo, Baye (Georgia Tech)
Nelson Jr., Jameer (TCU)
Onyenso, Ugonna (Kentucky)
Poplar, Wooga (Miami (FL))
Pullin, Zyon (Florida)
Rubstavicius, Mantas (New Zealand (Australia))
Sane, Babacar (G League Ignite)
Stevens, Isaiah (Colorado State)
Stevenson, Jarin (Alabama)
Tomlin, Nae'Qwan (Memphis)
Warren, Bryson (Sioux Falls Skyforce)
Watson, Anton (Gonzaga)