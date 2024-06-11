Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball Unveils Updated Jersey Numbers

The Missouri Tigers revealed jersey numbers for the players who committed and transferred into the program this offseason in addition to those who were on the team last year.

Hunter De Siver

Feb 17, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and guard Anthony Robinson II (14) react during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and guard Anthony Robinson II (14) react during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Missouri men's basketball team is aiming for a significantly better season in 2024-25, as they finished this past one with an 8-24 record, including a winless 0-18 stretch against SEC opponents. The Tigers were also first-round exits in the SEC Tournament against Georgia.

Nevertheless, this didn't deter potential new Tigers as Mizzou is welcoming one of the best newcomer classes in the country for the 2024-25 season. When Missouri announced the 2024-25 SEC game sites on May 13, it also included that the Tigers owned the No. 5 freshman class in the nation, while adding the current No. 12 transfer class under third-year head coach Dennis Gates.

On Tuesday, the program unveiled updated jersey numbers for the players who committed, transferred in and also those who were on the team last season:

  • Guard Anthony Robinson II: 0
  • Guard Marques Warrick: 1
  • Guard Tamar Bates: 2
  • Forward Marcus Allen: 4
  • Guard T.O. Barrett: 5
  • Guard Annor Boateng: 6
  • Center Trent Burns: 7
  • Guard Jeremy Sanchez: 10
  • Forward Trent Burns: 11
  • Guard Tony Perkins: 12
  • Guard Danny Stephens: 15
  • Guard JV Brown: 17
  • Center Peyton Marshall: 21
  • Forward Aidan Shaw: 23
  • Forward Mark Mitchell: 25
  • Guard Caleb Grill: 31
  • Center Josh Gray: 33
  • Guard Jacob Crews: 35

The Tigers have landed five commits in the 2024 class in consensus 4-star 6-foot-5 small forward Annor Boateng, consensus 4-star 6-foot-6 small forward Marcus Allen, consensus 4-star 7-foot center Peyton Marshall consensus 4-star 7-foot-2 center Trent Burns and consensus 3-star 6-foot-4 combo guard T.O. Barrett.

The Tigers have also grabbed four players from the transfer portal in former Duke power forward Mark Mitchell, former Iowa point guard Tony Perkins, former UT Martin small forward Jacob Crews and former Northern Kentucky shooting guard Marques Warrick.

Published
Hunter De

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been writing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation.

Home/Basketball