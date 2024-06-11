Mizzou Basketball Unveils Updated Jersey Numbers
The Missouri men's basketball team is aiming for a significantly better season in 2024-25, as they finished this past one with an 8-24 record, including a winless 0-18 stretch against SEC opponents. The Tigers were also first-round exits in the SEC Tournament against Georgia.
Nevertheless, this didn't deter potential new Tigers as Mizzou is welcoming one of the best newcomer classes in the country for the 2024-25 season. When Missouri announced the 2024-25 SEC game sites on May 13, it also included that the Tigers owned the No. 5 freshman class in the nation, while adding the current No. 12 transfer class under third-year head coach Dennis Gates.
On Tuesday, the program unveiled updated jersey numbers for the players who committed, transferred in and also those who were on the team last season:
- Guard Anthony Robinson II: 0
- Guard Marques Warrick: 1
- Guard Tamar Bates: 2
- Forward Marcus Allen: 4
- Guard T.O. Barrett: 5
- Guard Annor Boateng: 6
- Center Trent Burns: 7
- Guard Jeremy Sanchez: 10
- Forward Trent Burns: 11
- Guard Tony Perkins: 12
- Guard Danny Stephens: 15
- Guard JV Brown: 17
- Center Peyton Marshall: 21
- Forward Aidan Shaw: 23
- Forward Mark Mitchell: 25
- Guard Caleb Grill: 31
- Center Josh Gray: 33
- Guard Jacob Crews: 35
The Tigers have landed five commits in the 2024 class in consensus 4-star 6-foot-5 small forward Annor Boateng, consensus 4-star 6-foot-6 small forward Marcus Allen, consensus 4-star 7-foot center Peyton Marshall consensus 4-star 7-foot-2 center Trent Burns and consensus 3-star 6-foot-4 combo guard T.O. Barrett.
The Tigers have also grabbed four players from the transfer portal in former Duke power forward Mark Mitchell, former Iowa point guard Tony Perkins, former UT Martin small forward Jacob Crews and former Northern Kentucky shooting guard Marques Warrick.