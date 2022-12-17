Skip to main content

Missouri Beats UCF On March Madness-Style Buzzer Beater

The Tigers won in dramatic fashion on Saturday

Following their blowout loss against the Kansas Jayhawks last week, the Missouri Tigers were looking for a pick-me-up win against the Central Florida Golden Knights on Saturday. 

Luckily for the Tigers, that is exactly what they got and more, breaking UCF's hearts on a last-second buzzer-beater for the 68-66 win in the Orange Bowl Classic.

The win, which sent the Tigers to 10-1 on the year, was easily the most thrilling yet of the young season. 

And for Mizzou, it was DeAndre Gholston that played the hero role, drilling a three from Stephen Curry range with the Tigers down a point with one second remaining in regulation. 

Gholston ended the game as the team's second-highest scorer as well, pouring in 16 points to go along with two steals, on 6 of 10 shooting. He was also 2 of 3 from downtown, including the game-winner.

Nick Honor ended the game as the leading scorer for the Tigers, scoring 17 points, while Da'Moi Hodge, who assisted on the game-clinching three, finished with 15 points, three assists, and three steals.  

Following the march madness-style finish, the Tigers will be in store for another tough matchup, as they head to St. Louis to take on the No. 18 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at the Enterprise Center on December 22.

