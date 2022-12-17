Mizzou vs. UCF Knights: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Missouri Tigers travel to the Sunshine State to take on the UCF Knights.

The Missouri Tigers are looking to rebound in a major way after their blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks. Luckily for the Tigers, they'll get their chance against a quality opponent on Saturday, as Mizzou (9-1) will be taking on the UCF Knights (8-2) at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla.

The meeting at the Orange Bowl Classic will be the third time the two programs have met. Mizzou won the first two meetings during a home-and-away series in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers won both games in nail-biting finishes, winning the first game by three and the second by two in overtime.

The Knights have already played in three overtime games this season and have a pair of quality wins over the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ole Miss Rebels.

UCF went 18-12 (9-9 in conference) in an underrated American Athlete Conference last season, and had some more quality wins over opponents that ended up advancing deep into the NCAA tournament.

The Knights beat an eventual Elite 8 participant in the Miami Hurricanes 95-89 on the road in the second game of the season. It was arguably UCF's most impressive win.

The team then beat the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 30, a team that ended up advancing to the Sweet 16 later in the year.

But the Knights' 9-9 conference record hurt their chances at getting a shot to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament despite having wins that the committee could've deemed as worthy enough for entry.



Game Information: Missouri Tigers (9-1) vs. UCF Knights (8-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. CT.

Where: FLA Live Arena at Sunrise, Fla.

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida

Radio: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Spread: Missouri +1.5, UCF -1.5

Total: 143.5

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here