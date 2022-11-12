Missouri Tigers vs. Penn Quakers: Live Game Updates

The Tigers will look to improve to 2-0 to start their season with a non-conference game against the Quakers.

The Missouri Tigers are back at home on Friday night as they will play host to the Penn Quakers in their second game of the season.

Their season opener was a tight six-point win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Monday, as the Tigers pulled out the 97-91 victory to start their season off strong.

The Tigers had a whopping six players put up double digit points, with forward Kobe Brown leading the way. Brown was dominant in the Tigers' victory, recording a double double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, with his 14 rebounds the most for either team.

Despite allowing 91 points, the Tigers were active on defense and forced 22 total turnovers, including 12 steals. While they did hold the Screaming Eagles to only a 48.3 field goal percentage, they were prone to allowing the three ball with Southern Indiana going 15-of-30 from beyond the three-point line.

Meanwhile, the Quakers are coming off an uninspiring 78-50 season opening loss to Iona, in which their leading scorer, guard Jordan Dingle, only recorded 16 points.

The Quakers might not be the stiffest non-conference competition the Tigers will face, but an opportunity to improve to 2-0 and continue ironing out kinks before the meat of their schedule will be huge.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Tigers host the Quakers from Mizzou Arena on Friday evening at 7 p.m. central.

Live updates will be available after tip off.

