Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Praised by Texas A&M's Buzz Williams: 'Absolute Star'

Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates has received no shortage of compliments from Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams during SEC Media Days.

As SEC basketball Media Days got underway in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday, Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates was the center of some exuberant praise from Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams, who talked at length about his admiration for Gates ahead of his first season in Columbia.

"He's a star," Williams said of Gates. "He's an absolute star ... I think he works at his craft incredibly hard. I think he's been preparing for this moment for a long, long time."

Gates and Williams are all too familiar with each other dating back to their days in the ACC. Gates was an assistant for the Florida State Seminoles from 2011-19 under legendary coach Leonard Hamilton while Williams had a handful of battles with the Noles in conference play as he coached the Virginia Tech Hokes from 2014-19.

Now as they set to go head-to-head in the SEC, Williams admitted he isn't surprised that Gates has made it to this point.

"I have sung his praises from early in his tenure at Florida State," Williams said. "What he did at Cleveland State was not a surprise to me."

Gates takes over a program that has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2013 and has had six losing seasons in the process. But Williams has unwavering confidence in Gates' ability as a leader to bring the Tigers back to the heights they were at in the early 2000s and mid-2010s.

"The ability that he has to lead as a person speaks for itself and I think what he's been able to do in a brief head-coaching career, it says that he can lead an organization," Williams said. "I think he will do great at Missouri, I think he's deserving of the opportunity. He's earned it."

The Aggies and Tigers will have their first meeting of the season in College Station on Wednesday, Jan. 11 before the season series shifts back to Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It will be a test for Gates and the Tigers, as they'll look to take down an A&M team that was the runner-up in the SEC last season. But regardless of the outcome, the love and respect from Williams to Gates remain the same.

"I think he's an absolute star," Williams said of Gates. "Always have."

The Tigers begin regular-season play at home against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7.

