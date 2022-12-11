Mizzou MIA? Dennis Gates Vague on Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Kansas

Missouri Tigers guard Isiaih Mosley didn't see the floor in one of the biggest games of the season, leaving Mizzou fans scratching their heads at the reasoning behind coach Dennis Gates' decision.

The Missouri Tigers were throttled in front of their home crowd on Saturday in one of the biggest games in recent program history, as the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks put an end to Mizzou's undefeated season in a 95-67 blowout.

And while the Tigers were left helpless to combat the experience and chemistry of the Jayhawks, arguably one of their top players remained on the bench as a spectator.

Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley, one of the nation's top transfers this offseason after stellar play at Missouri State last season and a native of Columbia, missed his second straight contest Saturday, leaving many Tigers fans puzzled. In a game where Mizzou could've used any kind of spark to make a comeback, Mosley never saw the floor.

Tigers coach Dennis Gates has clearly impressed early in his first season in Columbia and remained positive when discussing Mosley after the loss. But even though the talented guard missed the overtime win over Wichita State Shockers on Nov. 29 due to personal reasons, his absence this time around came with more questions than answers.

"I anticipate Isiaih helping us without a doubt," Gates said. "We have to look at the big picture. Whenever you're in transition ... transition happens. And the transition that Isiaih's going through, he's gonna get to the other side of it and he's gonna help us win ball games."



Saturday marked Mosley's third game without any playing time and his second without seeing the court while active. Though he has starter-level talent, his role off the bench as a sixth man is an interesting one that could help a talented Mizzou team.

But even that role has been hard to come by for a player that Tigers fans were expecting to be one of the team's best players this season.

"He's been present, he's been doing the things that our guys, myself, have claimed at, put my arms around him," Gates said. "He's an unbelievable young man, but everyone's transition is different. And right now, he's -- he'll help us. I can't wait to have him out there to help us."

When Mosley has seen action this season, he's shown what he's capable of. In seven appearances, he's averaging nine points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.7 minutes per game.

He also had three consecutive games of reaching double figures in scoring, which included a strong performance in an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 23. Mosley had a season-high 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting to go along with two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes of action.

The talent is clearly there. But Mizzou fans will likely have to wait to see it all come to fruition for Mosley.

The Tigers will take on the UCF Knights in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday.

