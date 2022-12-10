Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live game updates from today’s matchup between Missouri and Kansas.

The Missouri Tigers have done just about everything right this season. They’ve won their first nine games and head coach Dennis Gates is looking like the right man for the job early in his first season at the helm. While they’ve enjoyed early success, the Tigers haven’t exactly faced the toughest competition thus far. That all changes today as Missouri gets set to host No. 6 Kansas.

The Jayhawks come into this game at 8-1, having suffered their only loss to No. 7 Tennessee. Kansas is led by junior forward Jalen Wilson, who’s first on the team in both points and rebounds. Wilson averages about 22 points per game, and will be the main man that Mizzou must stop if they want to upset the Jayhawks.

For Mizzou, an evenly balanced attack has been the key in 2022. The Tigers have four players averaging double digits in scoring and have been one of the best defensive teams in the country in terms of turnovers. They’ll face their toughest challenge so far against the Jayhawks, but it’s a game that will tell them exactly where they stand.

Follow along here for the latest Missouri Tigers news and live game updates from today’s matchup against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF: Missouri 0, Kansas 0

-Tip-off is set for 4:15 p.m. (CT)

