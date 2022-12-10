Mizzou vs. No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

An old rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks is renewed once again.

The Missouri Tigers (9-0) will put their undefeated record to the test on Saturday in front of a rowdy crowd in Columbia, as an old rivalry is renewed again against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1).

With 145 head-to-head matchups, Kansas represents the program with the fourth-most meetings against Mizzou in Tigers program history. The rivalry dates back to the days of the Big 8 and the Big 12 conference.

But it's defending national champ Kansas, a program that's won four national titles, that holds a 93-52 all-time series lead against the Tigers. The Jayhawks have won eight of the last 10 against Mizzou, which included a dominant 102-65 win at Allen Fieldhouse last season. Tigers leading-scorer Kobe Brown was held to just five points on 2-3 shooting and had a team-high four turnovers.

Despite the blowout loss, Mizzou has plenty to look forward to in Saturday's meeting. Under new coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers could look to take advantage of a Jayhawks team that lost a big chunk of talent from last year's squad. Guards Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji were both first-round draft picks, while forward David McCormack and guard Remy Martin ran out of collegiate eligibility.

However, the Jayhawks have been led by forward Jalen Wilson and true freshman standout Gradey Dick, who are Kansas' leading scorers this season.

The Tigers are led by guard D’Moi Hodge, who is off to a spectacular start this season. He leads the team with 16.7 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-high 2.8 steals per contest, which ranks 10th in the nation.

New Mizzou transfer guard, Isiaih Mosley will likely have an anticipated matchup with Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who broke out onto the national scene last season due to his timely passing and solid defense.

Game Information: Missouri Tigers (9-0) vs. No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo. -- (15,061)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Betting via Action Network

Spread: Missouri +3.5 (+145), Kansas -3.5 (-180)

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Kansas -180, Mizzou +145

