Mizzou Basketball, Football Legends to Face Off in Charity Basketball Game
Missouri Tigers greats spanning across four decades of men's basketball and football teams will return to Mizzou Arena in a charity basketball game hosted by alumnus DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers.
In all, the game will feature 14 former Tigers men's basketball players, and 13 former football players. The game is set for June 14.
The 2025 game will be the third Carroll vs. Bowers charity basketball games, with previous games being held in 2017 and 2022. The event benefits a number of local organizations, including United Community Builders (supports area children), E3 Sports Foundation (hosts youth athletic camps) and the Carroll Family Foundation (pediatric liver disease research).
For admittance to the game, fans can donate to the organizations either online or in-person once entering Mizzou Arena for the game. Doors will open at 9 a.m., followed by autographs with players at 10 a.m., and tipoff for the game at noon.
The rosters for the game include five current members of the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, with running back Brock Olivo also set to be inducted in 2025. The rosters include some of the biggest stars from both teams, including three former first-round NBA draft picks, and three former NFL first-round draft selections.
Below are the full rosters for the game.
Team Bowers
Laurence Bowers (men's basketball 2008-2013)
Rickey Paulding (men's basketball 2000-2004)
Doug Smith (men's basketball 1987-1991)
Ricardo Ratliffe (men's basketball 2010-2012)
Tony Criswell (men's basketball 2012-2014)
Jarrett Sutton (men's basketball 2008-2012)
Jason Sutherland (men's basketball 1993-1997)
Chase Coffman (football 2005-2009)
Henry Josey (football 2010-2013)
Jeremy Maclin (football 2006-2008)
Markus Golden (football 2012-2014)
Evan Boehm (football 2012-2015)
Martez Manuel (football 2019-2023)
Team Carroll
Demarre Carroll (men's basketball 2006-2009)
Melvin Booker (men's basketball 1990-1994)
Kobe Brown (men's basketball2019-2023)
D'Moi Hodge (men's basketball 2022-2023)
Phil Pressey (men's basketball 2010-2013)
Jeremiah Tilmon (men's basketball 2017-2021)
Tre Gomillion (men's basketball 2022-2023)
Aldon Smith (football 2008-2010)
Kevin Rutland (football 2006-2010)
Justin Britt (football 2010-2013)
Ziggy Hood (football 2006-2008)
Corby Jones (football 1995-1998)
Justin Gage (football 1999-2002)
Brock Olivo (football 1994-1997)