Mizzou Misses out on Top-Rated Transfer to SEC Foe
Former Arizona State forward and Missouri transfer target Jayden Quaintance has announced his commitment, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Quaintance was an inital recruiting target of Dennis Gates and the Tigers coming out of high school, now missing on him twice.
Sources told PowerMizzou of 247Sports that Missouri was expected to be involved in the recruitment of Quaintance the second time around. Gates and his staff had as good a shot to land him as any coming out of high school, where he initially committed to Kentucky, backed out of that commitment and pledged to Arizona State.
Quaintance averafed 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season for the Sun Devils, while also averaging 2.6 blocks per game. His solid freshman season cemented him as one of the best in his class and also earned him the title of being a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
