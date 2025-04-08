Mizzou Misses out on Top-Rated Transfer to SEC Foe

NEWS: ASU transfer Jayden Quaintance, a projected top-5 pick in 2026, has committed to Mark Pope and Kentucky, his father Haminn, told ESPN.



Quaintance decommitted from Kentucky precisely a year ago after John Calipari left for Arkansas.



