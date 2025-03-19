Mizzou Reaches out to Nevada Forward in Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are showing interest in Nevada forward Nick Davidson, according to Joe Tipton. Davidson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite kicking off their March Madness campaign on Thursday, head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers are already in the mix for a high-level transfer. Davidson averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 50% shooting.
Most importantly, Davidson improved his perimeter shooting efficiency to 37.1%, the best of his three-year career so far. He spent all three of his seasons with the Wolfpack and came out of high school as a three-star recruit with a select number of power conference offers.
Now, Davidson has Power 5 suitors from across the country, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville and plenty of others. There are 26 other suitors attempting to gain Davidson's commitment, according to Tipton's report.
It may be hard at this moment to think about the transfer portal and the Tigers rebuilding their roster, but it will have to happen at some point. Missouri is expected to lose multiple seniors to graduation, including Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Tony Perkins, Josh Gray and others. Gates will have plenty of returning talent but will be forced to utilize the portal in some capacity.
Right now, the focus is on the NCAA tournament. The Tigers take on the 11-seeded Drake Bulldogs at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas with their sight set on a postseason run.