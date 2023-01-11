Tigers Men's Hoops vs. Texas A&M Aggies: How to Watch, Preview

The Tigers look to keep their momentum in SEC play rolling on Wednesday night against a tough Aggies squad.

The Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) are back in action on Wednesday night against an SEC foe in Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC).

It has been a solid start to SEC play for the Aggies, with two upset wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers. They will have upset on their minds once again with the No. 20 Tigers coming to town.

Of course, pulling out yet another upset will be easier said than done. The Tigers themselves have their share of upset wins this season, including back-to-back wins over Illinois and Kentucky.

How this game plays out will come down to if the Tigers can slow down the Aggies on defense, as they are holding opponents to 75.1 points per game while the Aggies are averaging 74.6 points per game.

On the flip side, the Tigers are averaging a blistering 87.1 points per game, with the Aggies holding opponents to 67.4 points per game. If the Tigers' offense can get going, this could be a long game for the Aggies.

WHAT: Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: The Varsity Network

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5

TOTAL: 151.5

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -200, Missouri +155

