No. 20 Missouri Escapes Upset With Win Over Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers held on in Columbia against the upset-minded Commodores.

Coming off of a disappointing loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this week, the No. 20 Missouri Tigers were looking to get back in the win column in Columbia against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

And that is exactly what they did, holding off the Commodores' upset bid in a 85-82 win at Mizzou Arena.

Offensively, the Tigers were led by the quartet of Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge, Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston, with Brown and Gholston pouring in 18 points each, while Hodge added 17, and Carter added 16 points.

The quartet finished the game as the only four Mizzou players in double figures on Saturday, combining for 69 of the Tigers 85 points.

That said, it was far from a pretty day for the Tigers, who shot just 42 percent from the floor, to the Commodores' 48.5 percent.

They were also out-rebounded at a substantial margin, with Vanderbilt dominating the glass 46-27.

However, the ultimate difference in the game came in the turnover department, where the Tigers forced Vanderbilt into 14 giveaways to just six of their own.

Following the win, the Tigers will now hit the road for two-straight away games, starting with Texas A&M in College Station on Wednesday.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

