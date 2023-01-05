Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Hoops: Live In-Game Updates

The Tigers look for their fourth straight win and to start 2-0 in SEC play against the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

The Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) are rolling on the court lately, and will look to keep that momentum going against another ranked SEC opponent in the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2,

They are looking for their third straight win over a Top 20 opponent, as they come off dominant wins over Illinois and then Kentucky to open SEC play. Now, a tough Arkansas team stands between the Tigers and four straight wins.

Leading the way for the Tigers in their back-to-back wins over Illinois and Kentucky was forward Kobe Brown, who scored 30 points in both games with 31 and 30 respectively.

The Tigers have roared to a 12-1 start in large part to a dominant offense averaging 88.8 points per game, while the Razorbacks have been stout on the defensive end and are holding opponents to 61.8 points per game.

As for the Razorbacks, they started SEC play 0-1 following an upset loss at the hands of LSU and will be looking to get back on track against the Tigers.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Tigers take on the Razorbacks from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR.

Live updates will be available shortly after the tip-off.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here