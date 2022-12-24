Missouri Tigers Prove They've Turned Corner With Dominant Win vs. No. 16 Illinois

The Missouri Tigers are already one win shy of tying their win total from last season after Thursday's blowout win over No. 16 Illinois.

The Missouri Tigers gave fans an early March Madness-like finish after DeAndre Gholston hit an incredible game-winning shot in a 68-66 win over the UCF Knights on Dec. 17.

Safe to say they took that momentum and ran with it, as the Tigers dominated the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini 93-71 on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, picking up what was undoubtedly the best win of the coach Dennis Gates era.



But while Mizzou's buzzer-beating win provided the heart-pumping thrills, it was the team's decimation over Illinois that proved the Tigers are a team built for March, evident by the energy, aggressiveness and overall potential they showed in the win.

At an 11-1 record, Mizzou is already one win shy of matching their win total from last season. And with 19 games remaining after Christmas, the Tigers could be well on their way toward their most wins since (23) since the 2013-14 season.

Aside from being ranked as high as No. 10 during a pandemic-ridden 2020-21 season, the Tigers had failed to reach the polls every year since the 2013-14 campaign. It's safe to say they'll be set to land in the upcoming release of the AP Top 25 after their beat-down of Illinois.

But while all this is significant to a program that is looking for its first NCAA tournament win since 2013, it's the way the Tigers have responded following an embarrassing 95-67 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 10 that has been truly telling of their ability to be ready for March.

And with Gates leading a never-satisfied approach, the Tigers could be well on their way to being one of the prettiest girls at the dance.

