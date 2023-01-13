Tigers Men's Hoops vs. Florida Gators: How to Watch, Preview

The Tigers will look to rebound from a blowout loss with a win against the Gators on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) return to action on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC), hitting the road looking to bounce back from an ugly blowout loss.

That blowout loss came at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, which was an 18-point loss. While the Tigers managed to cut the lead to as low as four points at one point in the second half, they simply could not manage the comeback win.

The Gators, meanwhile, opened their SEC schedule with a three-point loss to the Aggies, managing to play them much closer than Missouri.

While both teams have offenses capable of putting up a bunch of points, with Missouri averaging 85.7 points per game and Florida averaging 74.3 points per game. However, defensively the Tigers allow opponents to score 75.6 points per game while Florida holds opponents to 66.5 points per game.

If the Tigers can get their offense out and running against Florida than they will have a good chance of getting back in the win column on Saturday. Otherwise, they could be handed their second straight loss in SEC play.

WHAT: Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC)

WHERE: O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 2:30 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: The Varsity Network

