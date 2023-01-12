Tigers Ice Cold From Three in 82-64 Aggies Loss: Live Game Log

The Tigers will look to keep their strong start in SEC play going against the Aggies on Wednesday night.

The Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) are back in action on Wednesday night as they hit the road against an SEC foe in Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC).

To say that this season has been a revelation in year one under coach Dennis Gates would be an understatement. The Tigers have looked like a vastly different team, and have recorded upset wins over Illinois and Kentucky which landed them in the Top 25.

Now, they are set to take on an Aggies team that looks to be turning a corner after a rough start to the season.

At 2-0 in conference play, the Aggies can score their third upset win themselves, having already knocked off Florida and LSU to start their conference schedule.

Ultimately this game will likely come down to the Tigers ability to get stops on the defensive end of the court. So far they have allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game while the Aggies are averaging 74.6 points per game.

The Tigers have shown they can put up points in bunches, averaging a whopping 87.1 points per game. That won't come easy against the Aggies, though, who are holding opponents to 67.4 points per game.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Tigers hit the road to take on the Aggies in a Wednesday night SEC matchup.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

FIRST HALF

Under-16 media timeout

Have yourself a game, Kobe Brown! At the first media timeout he has scored 10 of Missouri's 12 points in what has turned into a back and forth affair after a slow offensive start.

Texas A&M 10

Missouri 12

Under-12 media timeout

We've hit the under-12 media timeout and while the Tigers hold a 1-point lead, they are still struggling mightily on the boards. The Aggies are out rebounding the Tigers 10-4. Brown still leads the Tigers with 10 points so far.

Texas A&M 13

Missouri 14

Under-8 media timeout

Things are not going well for the Tigers at the under-8 media timeout, as what was once a 1-point lead has become a 10-point deficit after an 11-0 Aggies run over the last 4:29 of action.

Texas A&M 24

Missouri 14

Under-4 media timeout

This is getting ugly, folks. At the under-8 media timeout the Aggies are all over the Tigers with an 18-point lead. They've taken a commanding lead on a 10-0 run, which is part of a 21-2 run.

Texas A&M 34

Missouri 16

HALFTIME

Well, this one is far from over but that was a bad, bad half from the Tigers. They go into the locker room down 18, shooting a mere 30 percent from the field and 1-of-10 from three. Brown leads the way with 10 points and four rebounds.

Texas A&M 43

Missouri 25

SECOND HALF

Under-16 media timeout

It has not been a great start offensively to the second half, as the Tigers are shooting 2-of-7 from the field at the first media timeout.

They'll need to turn things around quick if they want to erase a 17-point deficit.

Texas A&M 46

Missouri 29

Under-12 media timeout

At the under-12 media timeout, the Tigers have chipped away at the Aggies' lead and have gotten it down to 14. They continue to struggle from three, though, shooting 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M 50

Missouri 36

Under-8 media timeout

The Aggies are in the double bonus at the under-8 media timeout in this one, which will likely slow the pace of this game way down and could haunt the Tigers as they look to finish off a seemingly improbable come from behind victory.

Texas A&M 57

Missouri 49

FINAL

Texas A&M 82

Missouri 64

The Tigers got this one to a 4-point game but the Aggies responded strongly, dominating the Tigers and pulling out the 18-point blowout lead. You won't win many games when you go 7-of-31 from three. Brown led the way with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

