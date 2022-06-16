Mizzou’s Opponent Revealed for 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

Skip to main content

Mizzou vs. Iowa State in 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Tigers are set to play host this season for the non-conference clash.

The Missouri Tigers will get a chance to reminisce on the days of their time in the Big 12 this upcoming season, as the team is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones as part of the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge, per reports form CBS Thursday.

The Tigers have faced Iowa State 150 times in program history, their second-most meetings with one school (Kansas State, 151.) Mizzou holds a commanding 92-58 lead in the all-time series, but lost last season’s matchup with the 23rd-ranked Cyclones on the road, 67-50.

Missouri had also lost the second-most recent meeting in 2018, but had won 10-straight in the series from 2008-2017.

The Tigers will need to bring their best against a Cyclones team that made it to the Sweet 16 this spring despite finishing in seventh place in the elite Big 12. Even more impressive about the Cyclones' deep run in the NCAA Tournament was the fact that the team finished with one of the worst records in Division 1 the season before, going just 2-22. 

Mizzou’s leader Kobe Brown had by far his worst game of the season against the Cyclones last year, scoring just three points on 1-8 shooting in 35 minutes of play. Alongside new transfer guard and running mate Isiaih Mosley, he’ll be looking for revenge when Iowa State comes marching into Columbus next season. 

