How to Watch, Preview: Missouri Tigers vs. SIUE Cougars

The Tigers continue their early homestand on Tuesday night against the Cougars.

The Missouri Tigers (3-0) continue their seven-game homestand to start the season on Tuesday night against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 7 p.m. central from Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers are standing strong at 3-0 to start the season, and despite not having faced the stiffest competition so far in non-conference play, there is reason to be positive.

Through three games they are averaging a whopping 90 points per game, failing to crack 90 points only once. However, they were iffy on defense out of the gate, allowing Southern Indiana and Penn to score 91 and 85 points respectively in their first two games.

Now, they turn their attention to the Cougars and will look to keep the momentum rolling with a chance to improve to 4-0. If the Tigers can continue to rack up non-conference wins, regardless of the talent of the opponent, it will bode well for their season come SEC play.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers matchup against the Cougars on Tuesday evening:

Game information: Missouri Tigers vs. SIU Edwardsville Cougars

Date/Time: Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. central

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri -18

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Missouri -2,500, SIUE +1,000

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (ESPN+)

Listen: The Varsity Network (try it here)

