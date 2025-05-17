Mizzou to Hire Former USF Assistant as Director of Basketball Operations
Former South Florida assistant coach Griffin McHone is being brought on as Missouri's Director of Basketball Operations, as reported by Eli Hoff of the Saint Louis Dispatch. This past season with the Bulls was his first as an assistant coach.
McHone spent time as Kennesaw State's director of basketball operations prior to his move to South Florida. Before that, he was a graduate manager at Texas A&M.
McHone is filling the role of Dalon King, who spent three seasons with the Tigers and one as the director of basketball operations. King followed former assistant coach Rob Summers to Cleveland State and will serve as an assistant coach on his staff.
The Tigers also lost their assistant director of basketball operations, Nick Korta, to Virginia Military Institute. He will serve as an assistant coach on that staff.
As of now, head coach Dennis Gates has nine members on his coaching staff. This offseason, the Tigers have added Duquesne assistant Steve Wright and now McHone. They've lost Summers to Cleveland State and Charlton Young to Miami, both of whom were prized assistant coaches.
Missouri elevated former assistant Dickey Nutt back to assistant coach status after serving as an assistant to the head coach and a senior advisor for one season.
Gates might be nearing the completion of his staff for the coming season, outside of someone to hold onto the general manager title. Gates made it clear that now is the time for that position to be filled. Outside of that, changes to the coaching staff are more than likely done.