Tamar Bates, Anthony Robinson II lead Mizzou to First SEC Win of 2025
Despite a Columbia recently riddled with snow from a brewing storm across the country, Missouri men's basketball still traveled home to Mizzou Arena to face-off against the LSU Tigers Tuesday night.
To get back some lost momentum following its blowout loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Missouri notched a blowout of its own past LSU, defeating it 83-67 to end a losing streak spanning 669 days in the SEC. Some scares started to pop up in the second half — as its grown accustomed to — but it still managed to hold off the Tigers enough down the stretch.
In of its finest defensive performances of the season, Missouri forced a whopping 14 LSU turnovers that it scored 20 points from. Whether it be in passing lanes or inbounds passes after scores, the Tigers were quick to jump on the ball and gain easy opportunities for themselves.
In its own right, Missouri's offense came to play just as much as its defense. As a team it shot 12-of-25 from 3-point range by the end of the game, and guard Tamar Bates had an impressive showing of 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.
The Tigers flooded out of the gates with a different lineup than coach Dennis Gates has ran with previously, sending center Josh Gray to the bench unit and forward Trent Pierce back to the starting lineup. The lineup had a strong start, as guard Anthony Robinson II picked up a quick five of his eventual 16 points and they forced four LSU turnovers by the under-16 timeout and leading 7-4.
That strong start carried even further over the next several minutes. Missouri led 23-9 with 10:27 remaining following a 3-pointer from guard Marques Warrick, and by the 9:10 minute mark, Robinson II had already reached a total of 10 points on the night.
The opposing Tigers did try to work their way back, but the Missouri offense kept rolling. From the 9:47 mark to 4:16, it went on an 11-2 road to give it a substantial lead over LSU — capped off by a deep triple from guard Caleb Grill.
By halftime, Missouri was up 42-27 with an 8-of-17 clip from behind the arc and 14 points off turnovers. To put it simply, it was a dominant half of basketball from the Tigers.
To start the second half, Bates unleashed fire. He added six points to bring his total to 14, highlighted by a steal off an inbounds pass turned into a powerful slam dunk at the 16:43 mark. However, LSU started to find much more moment than it had previously.
After a 7-0 run from the 12:28 mark to 9:40, the Tigers narrowed the deficit down to trailing Missouri 61-47. Though his efficiency was less than ideal, guard Cam Carter started to find a way to cut through the defense while guard Curtis Givens III lit it up from 3-point range with an eventual 14 points.
Soon enough, Missouri got back to its momentum from the beginning of the game. Grill hit another big 3-pointer to make it a 73-57 game with 5:31 remaining, and from then on, the Tigers were in the driver's seat once again.
With a win under its belt in the SEC, Missouri now holds a 12-3 record. It'll remain at home to go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.