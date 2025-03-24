Transfer Portal Primer: What Mizzou is Looking for in the Offseason
It might be scary to think about, but it's just about time for the craziness that is the transfer portal is about to hit the Missouri Tigers head-on. It opened on Monday, marking the beginning of arguably the wildest 30-day stretch in college basketball.
There are no names to throw around yet, but it should be expected that head coach Dennis Gates and his staff will be active in the transfer portal. With six departures to graduation and potentially more to hit the transfer portal, there will be holes to fill.
Most notably, the guard position will need to be addressed. Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Tony Perkins and Marques Warrick will all leave, as will walk-on Jeremy Sanchez. The first four made up around 50% of the Tigers' game-to-game scoring average this season, so that's a massive hole the Tigers will have to replace.
There are obviously players already on the roster that can assume larger roles, like Ant Robinson II and Trent Pierce, but those losses won't go unnoticed. Assuming some of those guys don't transfer, it's a safe bet to say names like Robinson and Pierce will take a step up in productivity next year.
The Tigers will also be without center Josh Gray next season, who is also graduating. Despite not being the most productive player, his size down low and general leadership traits left a severe impact on this roster. There are potential replacements for the role he played already on the roster in freshmen Peyton Marshall and Trent Burns, but that could be another position to keep an eye on.
If there's anything college basketball fans should know about the portal, it's that it will surprise you in every single way. It's very possible that Tigers that weren't expected to leave or appeared to be happy do end up leaving. It's the nature of the game now and Gates and his coaching staff must be ready to fill the current holes and potentially more.
That being said, here's what the Tigers should be looking for in this year's transfer portal cycle.
Somebody who can score!
In some way, shape, or form, the Tigers will have to add a massive chunk of scoring to their roster. That's not to say they won't have players rise to the occasion over the offseason to assume that role, but you can't lose 50% of your team's scoring and not expect to add players in the transfer portal in today's version of college basketball.
Especially when the players are out there. Missouri has already begun reaching out to guards in the transfer portal, none of which would be able to take on a leading role. The expectations around the portal this season are insinuating that it will be more madness than ever before, giving teams like Missouri chances to land big names.
Replacing Grill, Bates, Perkins and Warrick won't be easy at all. They were all unique offensive players and did so much good for Gates on the offensive side of the ball. Whether Gates decides to put all of his chips on one player and acquire a true star or do the same method as he did in previous seasons and bring in lots of depth is still yet to be decided, but the truth remains the same: he needs some more scorers.
Another method could be to surround star forward Mark Mitchell with another stand-out big man. Whether it's another forward to place right beside him or a true, dominant center to help on multiple fronts, this is another avenue the Tigers could take. It could also be a lengthier, score-first forward that sit on the perimeter, or even a bigger guard that can guard multiple positions to do the same thing.
Long story short, Gates has many different roads he can take when it comes to replacing the scoring he's losing after this season. Regardless of what position he decides to narrow his focus on, it will be important to make sure they can put the ball in the hoop.
Plenty of wing depth
With the Tigers losing that many players, all of which are shooting guards, it makes sense to bring in more than one player at the position. Bringing back wing Jacob Crews also helps with that and it's possible that he steps into a larger role next season, but Missouri would still need players to come off the bench or start.
This is also important because Gates has shown he loves an unusually long rotation. There were games where he would go 14 players deep into his roster, which is not common across all of college basketball. It makes sense that he would want to keep on that same route, meaning he needs more players to do so.
If everything stayed the same for now and no current Tigers entered the transfer portal, the only wings on Missouri's roster would be Crews, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce and depending on the day, Marcus Allen. Compared to this season, that simply isn't enough. It wouldn't be surprising if he added three or more players at the position to fill out that rotational depth.
This is where some of those depth guards that Gates has already reached out to come in. Coastal Carolina guard RaSheed Jones, Western Michigan guard Markhi Strickland and Virginia Tech guard Jaydon Young are all early options that could provide some of that depth that Gates would be looking for.
Though he does need some more star power in general, there is no harm in adding players that will provide rotational production. Guys like Young, Jones and Strickland could do exactly that, with the potential to grow into a larger role if they play well enough.
High-quality leadership traits
Bates and Grill brought irreplaceable leadership to the table. Those are traits the Tigers won't be able to fill up in one season, but bringing in players who have been at the helm of their prior teams will be a good step in the right direction.
Players will come along in the portal that were both productive on and off the court. A good example of that was Perkins with the Iowa Hawkeyes two seasons ago. Not only was he their statistical leader, but their vocal and locker room leader as well. He brought that same mentality to Columbia and it greatly affected the Tigers, though he took a step back when it came to his stats.
Finding players that will buy into what Gates does with his teams shouldn't be hard, especially with Bates, Grill and more as examples of their success. A look into the past will also tell you that Gates can mold transfers into great players and leaders.
Take a look at D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion from Cleveland State, along with Deandre Gholston from Milwaukee. All three of those players quickly became integral to Missouri's success in year one of the Gates era and Gomillion was such a good leader that he's now a part of Gates' coaching staff.
Leadership appears to be a crucial part of the staff's recruiting process and many success stories have come out of that exact process. It wouldn't be surprising if the top players Gates and his staff bring in through the transfer portal also possess those leadership qualities they desire in their starting-caliber players.