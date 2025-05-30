What an Anthony Robinson II Year Three Leap Looks Like: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers On SI reporter Killian Wright breaks down Missouri guard Anthony Robinson's star potential for his junior season.
Anthony Robinson II became one of the nations most-improved players in his sophomore season, increasing his stats all across the board from his freshman season. He went from an inconsistent backup struggling to find his identity on the court to a steady playmaker capable of guarding elite opposing guards and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.
In his sophomore season, he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.3 percent on 5.3 shots per game. Confined to a complimentary role, Robinson still showed flashes of taking over games – such as his 29 point, 13 free throw performance vs California, or his 15 point, 7 rebound, 7 assists and 4 steal performance against Georgia. Robinson shot over 60 percent from the field with 11 shots, leading to Tiger wins.
As seniors Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill test their luck in the 2025 NBA Draft, there's plenty of opportunity for Robinson to take another leap. With the all the shots Bates and Grill took now up for grabs, Robinson is primed to increase his offensive workload in both shot volume and playmaking responsibilities, something he's proven capable of doing while maintaining efficiency.
In a perfect world, Robinson's impressive free throw rate, 3-point efficiency and playmaking skills can see an elevated volume that brings him to around 14 points and 6 assists per game, captaining the Tigers on both sides of the ball.
The main flaw holding Robinson back from hitting this level of play is his ability to stay on the court. Oftentimes, Robinson would fail to see 25 minutes in a game due to foul trouble, causing him to sit out long stretches. With more responsibility placed on his shoulders than any season prior, it's crucial for the lead guard to stay out of foul trouble, not only for his own success, but for Missouri's.