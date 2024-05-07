Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Goes Viral for Fulfilling Promise to Fourth-Grade Teacher
Former Missouri Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. went viral for fulfilling a promise to his fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Gammon, stating that he'd talk about him when he made it to the NFL.
The Detroit Lions selected Rakestraw with the 61st overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 26.
Rakestraw posted a couple of photos on X (formerly known as Twitter) that included him and Gammon reuniting while holding the "promise" letter that the future Lions cornerback wrote over a decade ago. Here's what was written in the letter from the pencil of the then-fourth grader (the typos are on purpose):
"Dear Mr. Gammon
You are the best teacher ever. You always had and have my back and you give me confidence. When my little brother had a sejere (seizure) you gave me food and snacks. I wish I didn’t want to leave you but I have to but I hope you come and see me at Daniel please. Come see me I hope to you miss me like I miss you and I hope your alive because if I make it to a proffosinal football player. I will talk about you Mr. gammon. Please give me your phone number before I go.
From: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
ps Goodbye"
Rakestraw became the first Missouri cornerback to be selected in the second round since William Moore in 2009.
Rakestraw will likely play slot cornerback in the NFL. The main knock on Rakestraw as a draft prospect was his lack of size. There were doubts that his 5-foot-11, 183 lb. frame won’t be enough to cover NFL receivers.
But Rakestraw is used to being overlooked because of his size. He’s modified his playing style, becoming a physical defender that smothers receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Rakestraw came to Missouri as the program was coming off of their third season under .500 in five years but left after the team’s best season since 2014 (11-2), which included a Cotton Bowl victory and the No. 8 spot in the final AP Poll.