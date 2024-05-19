Missouri Softball Knocks Off Washington, Gets Rematch With Omaha
The last time Missouri and Washington softball met in the postseason (2013), the Huskies ended the Tigers' season in Super Regionals.
11 years later, it was Missouri doing the season ending, as MU emerged victorious 4-1, ending Washington's season and moving on to the regional final, where they'll have to beat Omaha twice to go to Super Regionals.
Offensively, the Tigers were powered by three players: Abby Hay, Maddie Gallagher and Jenna Laird.
Hay continued her hot hitting, as she sparked Missouri in the bottom of the second with a solo home run that barely cleared the wall in center field. She also registered an RBI single to pad Missouri's lead in the fifth inning.
Gallagher preceded Hay's contributions in the fifth inning with an RBI single of her own; although she got jammed on an inside pitch, she hit it straight up the middle where no Husky could get to it.
However, the most unexpected run of the evening came from Laird in the bottom of the third. Facing a 2-2 count, Laird took a pitch right over the plate way over the wall in right field. It was her first home run in 750 days (Apr. 29, 2022) and electrified the home crowd who also seemed aware of Laird's streak.
Krings was also masterful on the mound once again. Making her second start of the day, she allowed just one earned run in four and two-thirds innings pitched with four strikeouts. Along with the changeup, Krings was working her riseball the entire evening. Marissa McCann relieved her and performed exceptionally as well, throwing two and one-thirds innings of shutout ball while picking up her third save of the year.
Similarly to Missouri's previous game against Indiana, the top of the lineup did the bulk of the work on offense, as Laird, Honnold, Gallagher and Hay accounted for six of MU's seven hits.
Now, the Tigers will have to avenge their opening game loss to Omaha on Sunday if they want to make Super Regionals...twice. If they accomplish that, it'll be their first Super Regional appearance since 2021, when they fell to James Madison.
On the other side, the Mavericks will look to become the second four-seed in a region since 2005 (when the modern tournament format was first used) to make Supers. The only other one was DePaul in 2005.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CST.