2025 Three-Star Wide Receiver Shaun Terry Commits to Missouri
Shaun Terry, a three-star wide receiver from Ohio, announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers Thursday evening. Rated as the No. 105 receiver in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, Terry also had offers from Michigan, USC and Oklahoma. In all, he had 30 offers.
Terry is now the eleventh member of Missouri's 2025 class and the third three-star prospect. He is the first receiver of the class. He took a visit to Missouri on Friday, June 7.
On February 18, Terry announced his commitment to Notre Dame before reopening his recruitment on June 1.
Terry brings elusivity to the offense as a slot receiver at 5'10" and 170 lbs. According to his bio on X (formerly known as twitter), he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.
Terry's commitment moved Missouri's 2025 class one spot up in 247Sports' team rankings, from No. 31 to No. 30, switching spots with Miami. It is the No. 10 ranked in the SEC, right behind Ole Miss.
The commitment from Terry comes six days after runningback/athlete Jamarion Morrow announced his commitment to the Tigers and 10 days after offensive lineman Henry Feneku. The heavy recruiting news is expected to continue to pick up with many prospects heading to Columbia this weekend for visits including wide receivers Corey Simms(three-star), Donavan Olugbode (four-star) and Jayvan Boggs (three-star).
