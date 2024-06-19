2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: Alabama
2024 seems to be the year of iconic figures synonymous with a program leaving. Bill Belichick is out of New England. Pat Sajak has retired from "Wheel of Fortune."
And Vanna White won't need to help solve a puzzle to realize that it's is going to take a while to get used to seeing the Alabama Crimson Tide without Nick Saban.
The Missouri Tigers will be heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Oct. 26 this season for the eighth game of the post-Saban era. Crimson Tide fans will undoubtedly still fill Bryant Denny Stadium for the mid-season matchup, making it one of the toughest enviroments that Missouri will play in all season.
This will be just the second time in history that the Tigers play in Alabama and the fifth time since Missouri joined the SEC. Here's an early look at the 2024 Crimson Tide.
Offense
DeBoer has jumped up the coaching ranks over the last five years through his offensive mind. Since 2020, DeBoer's offenses have finished in the top 20 in college football in yards per game and in the top 15 for points per game in each of the last two years. In 2023, he guided Washington to a spot in the National Championship behind an offense that averaged 462.1 yards and 36 points per game.
DeBoer's offenses have been predicated on stretching the field vertically through the spread offense.
The DeBoer scheme utilized a healthy mix of shorter passes and deep play-action throws. Because of these two aspects, the running backs and tight ends will become much more involved with the passing game for Alabama. Missouri fans can also expect to see familiar wrinkles as offensive coordinator Kirby Moore spent four years working under DeBoer at Fresno State.
At quarterback for the Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe will be faced with a big test to be able to adjust to the offense in his second year as a starter. His continued development and malleability will be a significant factor in how successful DeBoer will be in his first year in Alabama.
"For most teams, as the quarterback goes, the team goes," Katie Windham, who covers Alabama football for BamaCentral, said. "Has Milroe developed his passing game and decision-making to become the next elite quarterback under DeBoer?"
The Alabama receiving corps did lose a significant amount of production from last year thanks to the NFL Draft and the post-Saban exodus, but do have some intriguing depth. Incoming five-star freshman Ryan Williams, the No. 8 ranked player in the Class of 2024 could make an instant impact.
Additionally, Washington transfer Germaine Bernard could be an explosive weapon for Milroe this year. According to Windham, the 419-yard receiver in 2023 and former four-star prospect, was one of the top performers through Alabama's spring practices. His familiarity with DeBoer will undoubtedly earn him more playing time early on.
Alabama has built a strong offensive line but will be another group that will have to adjust to the new offensive scheme. DeBoer's scheme thrives with a more athletic, quicker offensive line.
Defense
Shortly after DeBoer was hired, he brought in South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack to be the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator. Just like Moore had a relationship with DeBoer, Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon worked as Wommack's defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2021-'23.
Wommack led the South Alabama Jaguars to be the No. 15 best total defense in 2023, allowing 326.8 yards and 21.9 points per game. Wommack will be bringing a 4-2-5 defensive scheme to Tuscaloosa, or as he's nicknamed it, the "swarm" defense.
Alabama is losing plenty of production defensively, losing six of their top 10 leading tacklers from last season. The Crimson Tide did lose one of their best defensive players from 2023 with safety Caleb Downs transferring to Texas after earning a spot on the All-SEC First Team as a freshman.
One of the most crucial players on Wommack's defense will be returning safety Malachi Moore, entering his fifth year with Alabama.
"I think Malachi Moore will be the key player," Windham said. "He’s a returning team captain and one of very few players with any experience at Alabama in the defensive backfield."
The Crimson Tide defense will undoubtedly look significantly different both schematically and roster-wise for the 2024 season.
Schedule
This will be the first of a duo of back-to-back highly anticipated SEC games for Missouri. After the trip to Tuscaloosa, the Tigers will have a bye week before hosting the Oklahoma Sooners in week 10. Prior to the matchup with Alabama, Missouri will have an odd road trip to face UMass.
Alabama will be coming off a tough road trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Volunteers. With Tennessee's iconic upset over Alabama in 2022, the Crimson Tide will likely be thankful to be home to play Missouri.
What's at Stake?
This game will likely be a significant factor in the playoff race for the SEC. With both teams expected to be in contention for the 12-team playoff, this matchup could end up making all the difference.
For Missouri, the chance to defeat a blue blood dynasty would be another step up in Eli Drinkwitz's team's earning more respect as one of the top programs in the nation. Alabama will be on the quest all season that it is still a formidable challenge for any opponent.
Game Details
Date: Oct. 26
Time: TBD
Location: Bryant Denny Stadium'
Series History: Alabama leads 2-5
Last Meeting: Sept. 26, 2020 - A 100-yard day from running back Najee Harris and two-touchdown performance from quarterback Mac Jones led a No. 2 ranked Alabama team to a 38-19 win over Missouri in Columbia. Alabama would go on to win the National Championship over Ohio State.
Team at a Glance
Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer, entering his fifth season as a D-1 head coach.
Offensive Coordinator: Nick Sheridan, formerly the tight ends coach at Washington.
Defensive Coordinator: Kane Wommack, entering his 15th season in coaching.
2023 Record:
Biggest Question: Can the program complete a smooth transition of power? DeBoer has certainly proved to be a smart offensive play designer and has had success as a head coach. The sample size is relatively small though, due to his quick rise. Replacing Saban is a tall task that very few candidates would be fit for.
Program History
National Championships: 12-2 (8-0)
Last Conference Championship: 2023
Total Conference Championships: 34 (Four in Southern, 30 in SEC).
Bowl Record: 46-28-3
Last Season without Bowl/Playoff Appearance: 2003
