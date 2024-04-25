4-Star OT Jack Lange Chooses Missouri, Becomes Fifth Commit of Class
The Tigers landed their third commitment of the week, and fifth overall, of the 2025 class in 4-star offensive tackle Jack Lange. The prized recruit is a native of Eureka, Mo.
Lange was choosing between Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Cornhuskers held predictions for Lange for quite a long period of time until they switched to Missouri earlier in the week.
He also held offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and many others.
The Eureka native is the top player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2025 and the No. 144 player in the entire class. He also is the No. 15 offensive tackle in the class.
With this commitment, the Tigers leap to No. 31 in overall team recruiting rankings, previously ranked at No. 47. They also jumped to No. 11 in SEC rankings, moving up one spot ahead of Kentucky.
Targets are flying off the board for Missouri and the momentum head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have gained on the recruiting trail is undeniable. Drinkwitz will not be done anytime soon, with names such as 4-star WR Corey Simms, 3-star CB Zadian Gentry and 3-star LB Jason King being possible guys to soon follow Lange.