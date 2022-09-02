Burden Shines, Defense Makes Plays as Missouri Tigers Roll LA Tech in Season Opener

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers kicked off their 2022 season on a high note with a 52-24 trouncing of LA Tech last night. The offense and defense had flashes of brilliance, but it was the Luther Burden III show early on in this game.

Burden had only six touches in the game (4 runs, 2 catches), but made the most of his chances, scoring twice in the first half. They were the first scores of the freshman receiver's Tiger career, and it looks like there should be plenty more on the way. Burden seemed to thrive when it looked like he was corralled by the Bulldog defense, breaking tackles and making moves on his way to the end zone. The energy at Farout Field was electric whenever he got near the ball, and it's easy to see who fans were focused on.

Drinkwitz was innovative in his getting the ball to Burden as well, utilizing the Wildcat formation with Burden at quarterback. This scheme resulted in several big plays from both Burden and fellow receiver Dominic Lovett, who tore off an 18-yard run of his own to put the Tigers on the doorstep of the goal line at one point. It looks like the Tigers have found their playmaker of the future in the five-star freshman.

Brady Cook Performs Solidly in Second Start at QB

Quarterback Brady Cook had his struggles early but was relegated almost exclusively to screen passes and dump offs until the second half. He gained his footing as the game went on and found some success in the play action, finishing with 196 yards through the air. He looked more comfortable on the run, posting 61 yards and a touchdown.

There were a couple of times where the sophomore just barely overthrew Burden on what would have almost certainly been more touchdowns. Once they get their timing down, this should be an exciting offense to watch. He's going to need more time from this offensive line though. They held up in quick drops against LA Tech, but they'll need to bolster their blocking performance against tougher SEC opponents.

Defense Makes Turnovers a Priority

The Tigers came up with three first-half interceptions on Thursday night, including one that was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Joseph Charleston. Safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper both picked off passes as well. The secondary was all over the ball for most of the game, only letting up big catchers to the Bulldogs once the game was safely in hand.

Hopper looks like he'll be the anchor of this linebacking corps. In addition to his interception, he tallied a sack and led the team with six tackles. The former Gator has been getting praise all camp and showed that he has the goods to back up the hype. He may be the best player on this defense when the season wraps up.

QUICK HITS

-Mizzou dominated the ground game. Mizzou- 328 rush yards to LA Tech- 8 rush yards.

-Hopper may be the defensive MVP so far, but Carlies is all over the field as well (5 tackles/ 1 interception).

- Every Tiger with multiple carries rushed for over four yards per carrying, seven players in total.

-WR Bannister looks like the most sure-handed of the receivers, while Burden and Lovett are the most explosive.

-Cook will find his footing, but the Tigers need to run the ball well to help him do that.

