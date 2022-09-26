Skip to main content

Cause For Concern?: Missouri Tigers WR Luther Burden Posts Cryptic Social Media Message

Missouri Tigers five-star freshman receiver Luther Burden III has deleted all connections to Missouri on his Instagram.

Is frustration mounting in Columbia?

On Monday, Missouri Tigers freshman Luther Burden III, the team's star freshman and arguably most talented offensive player deleted all ties to the program from his Instagram.

This comes after three weeks of being relatively uninvolved with the Tigers' offense.

Burden, the No. 14 recruit in the class of 2022, was perhaps the most highly regarded player to ever sign with Mizzou when he chose them last year. 

His freshman season started with a bang, scoring two touchdowns against LA Tech (1 rush/1 rec). The following week against Kansas State, he got the ball twice. 

In Week 4 against Auburn, in a game where Mizzou only scored 14 points and desperately needed offense, he got the ball once when he was subbed on to receive a punt.

Now, the freshman standout has deleted Missouri from his social media bios and posted a cryptic message on his Instagram that simply read "Patiently waiting...". 

Since that message, he's taken to Twitter to write two messages supporting teammate Dominic Lovett. One with a graphic showing Lovett's lead in the SEC for receiving yards and another showing the pair in Missouri uniform.

It's still far too early to tell what, if anything, any of it means, but hopefully for the Tigers, head coach Eli Drinkwitz can get this sorted out quickly.

The Tigers and Burden are scheduled to take the field next Saturday against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia.

