Denver Broncos Sign Former Missouri RB Tyler Badie Off Baltimore Practice Squad

Former Tigers running back Tyler Badie has been signed by the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster.

Former Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie hasn't seen the field during the regular season of his rookie campaign yet, spending this fall on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad so far.

That might all change sooner rather than later, though, as the Denver Broncos have stepped in to sign him away from the Ravens and bring Badie to Denver to fill one of their 53-man roster spots. That means he'll dress out and be active for games, which could be the opportunity he needs to show his stuff and carve out a place in the league.

Badie's already proven that he can hang in the NFL, posting a solid preseason stat line of 65 rush yards, four catches for 14 yards, and a receiving touchdown. He also recorded just under 22 yards per kick return in his four chances.

Baltimore felt he needed some polishing at the practice squad level, but Denver, who needs running back depth, saw the former Tiger. as a talent that they couldn't afford to pass up.

Denver's running back room holds just three active backs, LaTavious Murray, Marlon Mack, and Chase Edmonds. Badie will bring some much-needed depth and a receiving element to the group late in the season. There's a good chance he'll see the field on special teams as well.

For Badie, who was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this April, it's a big break in what could be a great finish to his rookie year and a strong start to 2023.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here