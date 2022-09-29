Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri Tigers Ready to Move On to Georgia

Last Saturday's overtime loss to Auburn was a heartbreaker for the Missouri Tigers, but they aren't going to cry over spilled milk. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz recognizes the Tigers' mistakes, and he says they're addressing them, but now it's time for Mizzou to focus on the journey ahead, not the path behind them.

The Tigers fumbled away an SEC road victory at Auburn in OT and could have won in regulation if not for a missed field goal, but Drinkwitz puts the blame on himself for the letdown.

"We move on. We get back on the horse," said Drinkwitz. "We all had errors, and I personally don't blame any one player on our football team for Saturday's performance. I blame myself."

They've set their sights on this weekend's conference clash with defending national champion Georgia. The Tigers will be expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium when they host the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, but it's going to take more than that to take down the top-ranked Bulldogs.

"Georgia is a very good football team," stated Drinkwitz this week. "Offensively, they've got a quarterback that's playing as well as anybody in the country with Stetson Bennett. He's got a tremendous use of resources with the tight end room. There's a lot made about those guys being so deep with that position. They're very deep at running back, also at wide receiver."

It's a different Georgia team than the one that defeated Alabama in the National Championship Game last season. That Bulldogs squad was a defensive juggernaut but offensively unsure of themselves. This year, Bennett and company are a well-oiled machine, and Georgia's offense looks as potent as any in the country.

Missouri's defense will have their work cut out for them. It will be up to the Tigers' secondary ballhawks like Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jaylon Carlies to create some turnovers and keep Mizzou close.

If they can win the turnover and special teams battle, then the Tigers might be able to make things difficult on the defending champs.

