ESPN Analyst Ranks Beau Pribula as Best Southeastern Conference Quarterback: The Buzz
ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly recently ranked Beau Pribula as the best quarterback in the Southeastern Conference, having the Penn State transfer climb the mountain top in his first two career starts.
"He left Penn State in search of a starring role, and his first two performances have been outstanding," Connelly wrote. "Pribula is fifth nationally in completion rate (79.1%) and 25th in yards per dropback, and he has more non-sack rushing yards than LaNorris Sellers. And in his first Border Showdown against Kansas on Saturday, he threw for 334 yards and led a 15-point comeback."
Pribula has met and surpassed early-season expectations many had, going undefeated in his first two games with the Tigers, picking up wins over the Central Arkansas Bears and Kansas Jayhawks. Pribula has totaled the second-most passing yards with 617, and third-most passing touchdowns with five.
Despite heading into the season with no starting experience and little experience in big games, Pribula has stepped up in big moments. Pribula completed 15 of his 18 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns on third and fourth downs against Kansas, showcasing his clutch gene.
While Kansas is a formidable Big 12 opponent, the Jayhawks' secondary is on the weaker side, at least compared to many SEC defenses Pribula will face later in the season. Pribula will have his first taste of SEC action in Week 4, when the Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Did you notice?
Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz shows some playful banter with Pribula on SEC This Morning.
Mizzou women's golfer Ebba Liljeberg shot a program record at the Sam Golden invitational
Missouri women's basketball target took a visit to Columbia over the weekend.
