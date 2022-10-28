Fan Nation SEC Week 9 Game Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 9 of the college football season.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off their win over Vanderbilt, are preparing to face South Carolina on Saturday in an attempt to win two games in a row.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite Arkansas’ struggle, the Hogs still have quarterback KJ Jefferson, who is coming off a massive performance against BYU. He’ll be too much for Auburn to handle. Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I feel like it’s time for a dumb SEC upset. So let’s take Auburn. Auburn 31, Arkansas 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s last game. It has to be. As of now, 19 of the past 50 top recruits at Auburn have entered the transfer portal. The Tigers still are struggling, allowing opponents to average 28.3 points per game. The Hogs run rampant with Rocket Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Thanks for the memories, Harsin, but it’s time to move on. Arkansas 38, Auburn 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There is really no way of knowing how this game will go, and that makes this prediction one of the more difficult ones this week. Arkansas has shown flashes of fielding an elite offense behind quarterback KJ Jefferson, but it has been inconsistent at best. That being said, I think that Arkansas can go into Auburn on Saturday morning and get themselves a quality road win. Arkansas 28, Auburn 24

Florida at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs have gotten back to their elite defensive ways after slight slip-ups against Kent State and Missouri. The Gators are clashing with a Georgia team that is hitting its late-season stride at the perfect time. Florida will put up a fight, but the Bulldogs are rolling toward another perfect regular season. Georgia 37, Florida 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Ah, the “World’s Biggest Cocktail Party.” Still gotta get there one day. In the meantime, Georgia wins, but the Bulldogs don’t roll. Georgia 38, Florida 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: What happens first — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a touchdown pass or half the student section is ejected for being too intoxicated. Hey, the term “cocktail party” is in the rivalry’s title. What did you expect to happen? Georgia by two touchdowns. Georgia 37, Florida 23

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After stumbling against Missouri, Georgia seems to be rolling through SEC play once again this season, which will likely continue this weekend. Yes, rivalry games are unpredictable and can go either way, but Florida doesn't have the ability to keep it close against Georgia for four quarters and will simply run out of gas, leading to a Georgia win. Georgia 45, Florida 24

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Wildcats will do their best to play spoiler to the undefeated Vols. But Rocky Top likely still hasn’t slept since the win over Alabama and will be a tough environment for Kentucky to win at. Tennessee 37, Kentucky 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: When was the last time game had this much riding on it? It’s really important for Tennessee. This is NOT the game the Vols want to lose, especially with Georgia around the corner. By the way, the drive from Lexington, Ky., to Knoxville, Tenn., is worth your time. Tennessee 35, Kentucky 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A trap game? A trap game. All eyes in Knoxville are fixated on next weekend’s matchup against top-ranked Georgia. The Vols have to be focused on playing the Wildcats, who come to Neyland Stadium fresh off a bye and healthy in the trenches. This has the makings to be a classic in the SEC history books. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis struts his stuff, but Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has another Heisman moment late. Tennessee 31, Kentucky 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Much like Georgia, Tennessee is rolling through conference play and just feels like an unstoppable machine. Of course, anything can happen on any given Saturday and you never know what to expect. However, Tennessee should cruise past Kentucky and remain undefeated on the season. Tennessee 42, Kentucky 17

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The reeling Aggies are back in College Station for the first time in over a month but are facing maybe the last opponent they’d like to see at this point in the season. The Rebels are sure to have some angry motivation after getting blown out by LSU last week and are ready to let it all out on A&M. Ole Miss 46, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: At the start of the season, I thought this game might have serious implications on the SEC West race. Now? Texas A&M just seems as if its falling in the tank. For those that thought that vaunted freshman class would make a huge impact this season, well, NIL doesn’t accelerate a player’s development. Ole Miss still has too much to play for down the line. That’s why the Rebels take this one. Ole Miss 37, Texas A&M 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M leaves it all out on the field. After playing away from Kyle Field for more than a month, the Aggies give their fans something to talk about. A&M quarterback Conner Weigman makes his home debut and torches the Rebels’ secondary. Aggies running back Devon Achane proves he’s one of the conference’s most dynamic backs. And Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher? He has his team locked in for 60 minutes. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has the No. 3 rushing attack in the nation and leads the FBS in rushing Touchdowns. Hotty Toddy gets hot in the last 10 mins and the losing streak continues. Ole Miss 34, Texas A&M 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Things are not pretty right now for Texas A&M. A three-game losing streak, suspensions and rumors of a fractured locker room, and suddenly College Station is not looking good. Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in college football and if they don't get slowed down to any extent then Texas A&M will not keep up. This game will be close through the second quarter before the offensive firepower of Ole Miss will simply be too much for Texas A&M to keep up with. Ole Miss 49, Texas A&M 24

